Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Film
Jon Favreau is voicing an “important” character in Solo: A Star Wars Story

Jon Favreau is voicing an “important” character in Solo: A Star Wars Story

The cast of Ron Howard's spin-off just gets better and better

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - NOVEMBER 05: Jon Favreau speaks onstage during the 21st Annual Hollywood Film Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 5, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

Ron Howard’s upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story has added another major player to its already incredible cast in actor/director Jon Favreau, who is set to voice a “very cool and important” character in the spin-off.

Advertisement

The news was shared by Howard via a tweet on Thursday, announcing that the director – who is helming the upcoming live action Lion King reboot – would voice an alien character. “Flattered and fortunate I could pull him away from his #LionKing directing duties,” Howard said. Check out his tweet below.

As information about the film remains incredibly scarce, it is unclear whether or not Favreau’s alien will be someone we already know, or a completely new character.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is set before the events of the original Star Wars films, and finds Han Solo (with Alden Ehrenreich replacing Harrison Ford for the prequel) on a misadventure, during which he encounters fan favourite Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover taking over from Billy Dee Williams), Chewbecca and some new characters played by Woody Harrelson, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emilia Clarke and Paul Bettany.

Check out the trailer for the film below.

Advertisement

Solo: A Star Wars Story will be released in UK cinemas on 25th May

Tags

All about Solo: a Star Wars Story

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - NOVEMBER 05: Jon Favreau speaks onstage during the 21st Annual Hollywood Film Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 5, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Adam Driver as Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Last Jedi

A Star Wars toy forced Rian Johnson to change The Last Jedi

118197

Red Dwarf stars and fans celebrate 30 years since the show first aired

shawshank redemption

Top 50 Netflix movies available now

(BBC/Instagram, JG)

Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor to feature in new series of Doctor Who comics made by all-female creative team

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more