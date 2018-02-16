Jon Favreau is voicing an “important” character in Solo: A Star Wars Story

The cast of Ron Howard's spin-off just gets better and better

Ron Howard’s upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story has added another major player to its already incredible cast in actor/director Jon Favreau, who is set to voice a “very cool and important” character in the spin-off.

The news was shared by Howard via a tweet on Thursday, announcing that the director – who is helming the upcoming live action Lion King reboot – would voice an alien character. “Flattered and fortunate I could pull him away from his #LionKing directing duties,” Howard said. Check out his tweet below.

Wondering why we r all together? @Jon_Favreau is voicing a very cool & important alien character for #HanSolo Flattered & fortunate I could pull him away from his #LionKing directing duties https://t.co/W5N7YoAlq6 — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) February 14, 2018

As information about the film remains incredibly scarce, it is unclear whether or not Favreau’s alien will be someone we already know, or a completely new character.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is set before the events of the original Star Wars films, and finds Han Solo (with Alden Ehrenreich replacing Harrison Ford for the prequel) on a misadventure, during which he encounters fan favourite Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover taking over from Billy Dee Williams), Chewbecca and some new characters played by Woody Harrelson, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emilia Clarke and Paul Bettany.

Solo: A Star Wars Story will be released in UK cinemas on 25th May