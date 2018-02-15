The new Incredibles 2 trailer is all about modern, heroic parenting

Elastigirl is on a mission to reinvent superheroes as Mr Incredible juggles maths homework with an unpredictable super-baby

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s obviously the Incredibles 2 trailer where Elastigirl becomes the superhero of the moment as Mr Incredible puts in some very strenuous hours at home.

Despite the first Incredibles movie mainly focusing on the adventures of the super strength Dad, the Pixar sequel will see Helen Parr (alter ego Elastigirl, voiced again by Holly Hunter) recruited by telecommunications CEO Winston Deavor.

What for? This new character, voiced by Better Call Saul’s Bob Odenkirk, wants to use the heroine to revamp the image of the illegal band of superheroes.

This leaves husband Bob Parr (Craig T Nelson) at home to deal with kids Violet, Dash and Jack-Jack. It’s a turn that will see him attempt to read children’s books without falling asleep, help with math(s) homework and – worst of all – control Jack-Jack’s increasingly erratic powers.

The trailer also promises the return of Samuel L Jackson’s Frozone, vertically-challenged fashionista Edna Mode (Brad Bird) and The Underminer (the mole-like baddie featured at the very end of The Incredibles, voiced by John Ratzenberger).

And you know what? It all looks really super! (Sorry)

The Incredibles 2 will be released 15 June