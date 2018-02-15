Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Film
The new Incredibles 2 trailer is all about modern, heroic parenting

The new Incredibles 2 trailer is all about modern, heroic parenting

Elastigirl is on a mission to reinvent superheroes as Mr Incredible juggles maths homework with an unpredictable super-baby

Disney/Pixar, Youtube screengrab https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YBpdL9hSac4 TL

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s obviously the Incredibles 2 trailer where Elastigirl becomes the superhero of the moment as Mr Incredible puts in some very strenuous hours at home.

Advertisement

Despite the first Incredibles movie mainly focusing on the adventures of the super strength Dad, the Pixar sequel will see Helen Parr (alter ego Elastigirl, voiced again by Holly Hunter) recruited by telecommunications CEO Winston Deavor.

What for? This new character, voiced by Better Call Saul’s Bob Odenkirk, wants to use the heroine to revamp the image of the illegal band of superheroes.

This leaves husband Bob Parr (Craig T Nelson) at home to deal with kids Violet, Dash and Jack-Jack. It’s a turn that will see him attempt to read children’s books without falling asleep, help with math(s) homework and – worst of all – control Jack-Jack’s increasingly erratic powers.

The trailer also promises the return of Samuel L Jackson’s Frozone, vertically-challenged fashionista Edna Mode (Brad Bird) and The Underminer (the mole-like baddie featured at the very end of The Incredibles, voiced by John Ratzenberger).

And you know what? It all looks really super! (Sorry)

Advertisement

The Incredibles 2 will be released 15 June

Tags

All about The Incredibles

Disney/Pixar, Youtube screengrab https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YBpdL9hSac4 TL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Paddington (Studiocanal, EH)

A very British film just replaced Toy Story 2 as the best reviewed movie of all time

A view of Wonka Bars at the 40th Anniversary of Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory (Getty, JG)

Willy Wonka reboot in the works with Paddington director

British actors Anthony Daniels, Kenny Baker, American actors Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher on the set of Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes (Photo by Lucasfilm/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

Disney developing “a few” Star Wars TV series for its streaming service

Joonas Suotamo is Chewbacca, Woody Harrelson is Beckett, Emilia Clarke is Qi'ra and Alden Ehrenreich is Han Solo in SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY (LucasFilm, HF)

13 Easter Eggs, callbacks and cool new details we noticed in the Solo: A Star Wars story trailer

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more