Who do you think should win the Bafta Film Awards 2018?

If you had your say, who'd be taking home a trophy on Sunday?

It’s that time of year again when Hollywood’s finest take a hop, skip and a jump across the Atlantic to London for the annual Bafta Film Awards.

There are plenty of familiar faces among this year’s nominees, including British favourites like Sally Hawkins, Kristin Scott Thomas, Daniel Kaluuya, Gary Oldman and Hugh Grant to name but a few. And of course, we can’t forget Paddington. Bafta, PLEASE take care of this bear.

The winners of this year’s Bafta Awards will – as always – be decided by the British Academy but we want to know which actors, directors and films YOU (the people who actually pay to see them in the cinema) think deserve to be honoured this year.

We’ve selected five of this year’s categories – Leading Actor, Leading Actress, Best Director, Outstanding British Film and Best Film – and want you to vote for your favourite in each.

What are you waiting for film fans? Happy voting!

The Bafta Film Awards 2018 will be broadcast on BBC1 on Sunday 18th February from 9pm

