Who are your 2018 Oscar winners?
We want to know who YOU think deserves to win at this year's Academy Awards
Who deserves to win an Oscar in 2018? That’s the question everyone’s been asking since the nominations were revealed earlier this year.
The power to pick the winners lies with the famous Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, but if it was up to you who’d take home one of those little gold statuettes?
We’ve picked four of the most popular and hotly contested categories – Lead Actor, Lead Actress, Best Director and Best Picture – and we want you, the people who actually pay to see the films in cinemas, to decide who YOU think deserves to win.
All you have to do is pick your favourite from each category in the voting box below. So what are you waiting for?
Tell us who the Academy Award should go to…