Keira Knightley and Matt Smith to star in new movie thriller Official Secrets

Knightley is set to play whistleblower Katharine Gun according to reports

Matt Smith and Keira Knightley are to star in new film Official Secrets.

The movie was originally announced in 2016 with Natalie Dormer playing the lead, however a “reconstituted version” is now about to start production with the Pirates of the Caribbean actress starring opposite The Crown actor.

Knightley is reportedly set to play former GCHQ spy Katharine Gun who became well-known in 2003 for leaking secret information about illegal action taken by the United States regarding the invasion of Iraq.

Screen Daily reports that the film will begin shooting in Yorkshire on 12th March. Smith’s role has yet to be revealed.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine and Eye in the Sky director Gavin Hood will reportedly direct the film.

Earlier this month, Smith was confirmed to play the cult leader and murderer Charles Manson called Charlie Says.