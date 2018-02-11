Rachel Weisz doesn’t think there should be a female James Bond

“Women are really fascinating and interesting and should get their own stories”

Rachel Weisz has said that there shouldn’t be a female James Bond and that women deserve “their own stories”.

Advertisement

The Mercy actress, who is married to Bond star Daniel Craig, has weighed in on the debate surrounding the gender of the next person to play the iconic role.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Weisz said that 007 author Ian Fleming “devoted an awful lot of time to writing this particular character, who is particularly male and relates in a particular way to women”.

Weisz asked: “Why not create your own story rather than jumping on to the shoulders and being compared to all those other male predecessors?

“Women are really fascinating and interesting and should get their own stories.”

Craig has starred as the secret agent in four Bond films: Casino Royale, Quantum Of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre. He notoriously said last year that he would “rather slash my wrists” than play the role again.

Advertisement

Judi Dench, who plays MI6 boss M in the movies, told The Sun earlier this month that she didn’t think the next Bond should be female. “I think it should be a man,” she said. “But who knows.”