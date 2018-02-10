Timothée Chalamet to play Henry V in Netflix drama The King

The Call Me By Your Name star signs up for his first new role since his Oscar nomination

Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet is set to play a young King Henry V in a new Netflix movie.

The King will centre around the young Henry V who, after his brother was killed in battle, was crowned as the British monarch in the late 1300s.

Being in his late 20s at the time, Henry V was reluctant to be in the throne and ruled over England when it was verging on war with France and the empire was in a precarious state.

This is the first role Chalamet has signed up for since he was nominated for an Oscar for his role in Call Me By Your Name, which he starred in opposite Armie Hammer.

Chalamet also stars in the forthcoming Greta Gerwig film Lady Bird and Woody Allen’s A Rainy Day in New York.

The King will be directed by David Michôd (War Machine) and is co-written by him and Joel Edgerton.