Marvel gathered EVERYONE from the MCU for one epic class photo

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the release of Iron Man, the first in a long line of films set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the comic book giants brought together dozens of actors, directors and writers for a commemorative photo.

The blistering line-up includes the man who fronted the film that kickstarted it all, Robert Downey Jr, and, well, every single Avenger (Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson) , Guardian of the Galaxy (Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel) and the cast of the upcoming Black Panther film (Lupita N’yongo, Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan). And that doesn’t even cover HALF of the starpower in the room – there are 79 actors and filmmakers in total. Check out the picture below, and click here for a larger version.

10 years in the making. pic.twitter.com/eKCJuQJNOq — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 8, 2018

It really is a who’s who of the biggest names in the entertainment industry – and we haven’t even mentioned Benedict Cumberbatch, Brie Larson or Jeff bloomin’ Goldblum yet.

But the picture does feel a bit bittersweet when taken in the context that the upcoming jam-packed Avengers sequels are set to close out this chapter of the MCU. In a behind the scenes clip that Marvel tweeted out soon after they released the image, Chris Hemsworth remarks: “I think everyone was aware that this was coming to a close, and we’d all been on this remarkable journey together.”

Check out the clip below.

Marvel Studios kicks off its yearlong 10th anniversary celebration with a behind-the-scenes look at the class photo featuring 79 actors and filmmakers from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe! pic.twitter.com/ZeUsdDNKkH — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) February 8, 2018

Black Panther is released in UK cinemas on Tuesday 13th February