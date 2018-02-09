Marvel gathered EVERYONE from the MCU for one epic class photo
It's the 10th anniversary of the huge superhero franchise
To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the release of Iron Man, the first in a long line of films set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the comic book giants brought together dozens of actors, directors and writers for a commemorative photo.
The blistering line-up includes the man who fronted the film that kickstarted it all, Robert Downey Jr, and, well, every single Avenger (Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson) , Guardian of the Galaxy (Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel) and the cast of the upcoming Black Panther film (Lupita N’yongo, Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan). And that doesn’t even cover HALF of the starpower in the room – there are 79 actors and filmmakers in total. Check out the picture below, and click here for a larger version.
It really is a who’s who of the biggest names in the entertainment industry – and we haven’t even mentioned Benedict Cumberbatch, Brie Larson or Jeff bloomin’ Goldblum yet.
But the picture does feel a bit bittersweet when taken in the context that the upcoming jam-packed Avengers sequels are set to close out this chapter of the MCU. In a behind the scenes clip that Marvel tweeted out soon after they released the image, Chris Hemsworth remarks: “I think everyone was aware that this was coming to a close, and we’d all been on this remarkable journey together.”
Check out the clip below.
Black Panther is released in UK cinemas on Tuesday 13th February