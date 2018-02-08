Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Film
Tom Hardy is not well in the first Venom trailer

Tom Hardy is not well in the first Venom trailer

The strange antihero is dealing with some serious issues in the first look teaser – but when will we see him as actual Venom?

Tom Hardy in first Venom teaser trailer (YouTube, JG)

“We all have our own problems. Our own issues. Our own demons.” If the first trailer for new superhero movie Venom is anything to go by, Tom Hardy has more demons than most to deal with.

Advertisement

This is the first look at the Taboo’s star latest movie role as Venom, the Spiderman antihero set to feature in a standalone franchise away from the main Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The teaser trailer sees Hardy going through a mysterious medical analysis/procedure, before making a dramatic exit out of the hospital.

There’s the briefest glimpse at some mysterious black gunk in a canister, presumably the symbiote that – in the comics at least – infects Eddie Brock’s body and turns him into the drooling black-suited baddie, but that’s it.

While there’s no actual shot of Hardy as Venom, the trailer does end with that unnerving black and white eyemask.

(YouTube, JG)

“One of Marvel’s most enigmatic, complex and badass characters comes to the big screen, starring Academy Award nominated actor Tom Hardy as the lethal protector Venom,” reads the short but sweet bio.

Advertisement

Will be interesting to see how Hardy wraps his tongue round this ‘protector’ when the movie is released in October.

Tags

All about Venom

Tom Hardy in first Venom teaser trailer (YouTube, JG)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Billie Piper and John Simm in the new BBC2 crime drama Collateral (BBC Pictures, JG)

Former Doctor Who stars John Simm and Billie Piper collide in new trailer for BBC drama Collateral

(Netflix, BA)

UPDATED New on Netflix: the best movies and TV shows now streaming

Han Solo: A Star Wars Story, YouTube, SL

Here’s the advice Harrison Ford gave Alden Ehrenreich for Solo: A Star Wars Story

Jessica Jones, YouTube, SL

Is that David Tennant’s Kilgrave in the first trailer for Jessica Jones series two?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more