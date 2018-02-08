Tom Hardy is not well in the first Venom trailer

The strange antihero is dealing with some serious issues in the first look teaser – but when will we see him as actual Venom?

“We all have our own problems. Our own issues. Our own demons.” If the first trailer for new superhero movie Venom is anything to go by, Tom Hardy has more demons than most to deal with.

This is the first look at the Taboo’s star latest movie role as Venom, the Spiderman antihero set to feature in a standalone franchise away from the main Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The teaser trailer sees Hardy going through a mysterious medical analysis/procedure, before making a dramatic exit out of the hospital.

There’s the briefest glimpse at some mysterious black gunk in a canister, presumably the symbiote that – in the comics at least – infects Eddie Brock’s body and turns him into the drooling black-suited baddie, but that’s it.

While there’s no actual shot of Hardy as Venom, the trailer does end with that unnerving black and white eyemask.

“One of Marvel’s most enigmatic, complex and badass characters comes to the big screen, starring Academy Award nominated actor Tom Hardy as the lethal protector Venom,” reads the short but sweet bio.

Will be interesting to see how Hardy wraps his tongue round this ‘protector’ when the movie is released in October.