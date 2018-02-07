Lindsay Lohan recited classic Mean Girls one-liners and the results were NOT fetch

If you have dreams of Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert reuniting to bring that Mean Girls magic back to the big screen – or even a small one – prepare to watch them die.

W magazine enlisted leading lady Lindsay for a bizarre video in which she recites her eight favourite Mean Girls quotes and it’s quite frankly bizarre.

We wanted to love it. We really, really did. But much like Karen’s nail beds, it kind of sucks.

Perhaps it’s the fact that LiLo’s just not the same girl she was back then, or that she actually insults Tina Fey’s original dialogue, or the failure to recognise any brilliant lines delivered by Amy Poehler’s cool mom or Damien or Janis, but there’s something about the video that makes you feel that the timeless teen classic would be best left well alone.

Let’s take a moment to remember that cinematic classic in all its glory.

Now that, my friends, is grool.