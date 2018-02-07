Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Film
Lindsay Lohan recited classic Mean Girls one-liners and the results were NOT fetch

Lindsay Lohan recited classic Mean Girls one-liners and the results were NOT fetch

Whatever, we're getting cheese fries...

Lindsay Lohan Mean Girls Quotes W magazine

If you have dreams of Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert reuniting to bring that Mean Girls magic back to the big screen – or even a small one – prepare to watch them die.

Advertisement

W magazine enlisted leading lady Lindsay for a bizarre video in which she recites her eight favourite Mean Girls quotes and it’s quite frankly bizarre.

We wanted to love it. We really, really did. But much like Karen’s nail beds, it kind of sucks.

Perhaps it’s the fact that LiLo’s just not the same girl she was back then, or that she actually insults Tina Fey’s original dialogue, or the failure to recognise any brilliant lines delivered by Amy Poehler’s cool mom or Damien or Janis, but there’s something about the video that makes you feel that the timeless teen classic would be best left well alone.

Let’s take a moment to remember that cinematic classic in all its glory.

Advertisement

Now that, my friends, is grool.

Tags

All about Mean Girls

Lindsay Lohan Mean Girls Quotes W magazine
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Lisa Kudrow and Lindsay Lohan, Getty, EBG/SL

Apparently Lindsay Lohan thought Lisa Kudrow’s The Comeback was a reality show – and pitched herself for it

140501.bd1b78f6-5907-4e53-a4f5-93ce91d6502a

Lindsay Lohan joins Rupert Grint’s Sky comedy Sick Note

130773.a23f8043-cecf-424e-a3d9-b7979754dd99

Lindsay Lohan wants to play Ariel in The Little Mermaid - but she has a list of demands

126885

Lindsay Lohan has written a Mean Girls 2 treatment - and now she wants to film it

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more