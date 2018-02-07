Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss to create new Star Wars trilogy
ANOTHER trio of Star Wars films has been announced by Lucasfilm, this time with the Game of Thrones masterminds at the helm
Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss have taken charge of a brand-new Star Wars trilogy.
This new set of movies will exist separately from the original series and the prequels, as well as The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson’s recently-announced trilogy. (All that is on top of Rogue One and the standalone Han Solo movie, of course. Seems like the Star Wars universe is getting pretty crowded…)
“David and Dan are some of the best storytellers working today,” Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said in statement on the Star Wars website.