Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss to create new Star Wars trilogy

“Their command of complex characters, depth of story and richness of mythology will break new ground and boldly push Star Wars in ways I find incredibly exciting.”

The pair will serve as writers and producers of the trilogy. No word yet on whether we’ll be seeing space dragons – or if White Walkers exist in the Star Wars universe.

“In the summer of 1977 we traveled to a galaxy far, far away, and we’ve been dreaming of it ever since,” Benioff and Weiss said in a joint statement.

“We are honoured by the opportunity, a little terrified by the responsibility, and so excited to get started as soon as the final season of Game of Thrones is complete.”

The next season of Game of Thrones will be the last in the fantasy series and is set to premiere some time in 2019. After that, Benioff and Weiss will leave Winterfell behind and make the jump into hyperspace.