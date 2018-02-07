Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Film
Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss to create new Star Wars trilogy

Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss to create new Star Wars trilogy

ANOTHER trio of Star Wars films has been announced by Lucasfilm, this time with the Game of Thrones masterminds at the helm

DB Weiss and David Benioff

Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss have taken charge of a brand-new Star Wars trilogy.

Advertisement

This new set of movies will exist separately from the original series and the prequels, as well as The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson’s recently-announced trilogy. (All that is on top of Rogue One and the standalone Han Solo movie, of course. Seems like the Star Wars universe is getting pretty crowded…)

Advertisement

“David and Dan are some of the best storytellers working today,” Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said in statement on the Star Wars website.

Tags

All about Game of Thrones

DB Weiss and David Benioff
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Youtube screengrab, Twitter, TL

21 tweets that sum up the epic first trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story

Phoebe Waller Bridge in Solo: A Star Wars story (Lucasfilm, BBC, HF)

The name and first look at Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Star Wars character have been revealed

Han Solo: A Star Wars Story, YouTube, SL

The first Solo: A Star Wars story trailer FINALLY reveals what the movie’s about

Adam Driver as Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Rey and Kylo Ren fighting the Praetorian Guards to different music tracks is the Last Jedi Twitter thread that keeps on giving

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more