Fantastic Beasts’ newest star Victoria Yeates on working with her “role model” JK Rowling

The Call the Midwife actress will play Bunty in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Victoria Yeates may be sworn to secrecy about her role in the next Fantastic Beasts movie, but she can confirm one thing: hanging out on set with JK Rowling is everything she’d hoped it would be.

The actress, who stars as Sister Winifred in BBC1 drama Call the Midwife, will be hitting the big screen in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them sequel The Crimes of Grindelwald. We know her character’s name – Bunty – but absolutely nothing else about her.

“Bunty. She’s a lovely character,” Yeates tells RadioTimes.com. (So not a baddie, then!)

She adds: “Basically, I can tell you nothing. I have signed away any rights to tell you anything.”

Yeates herself is a big Harry Potter fan, so meeting Rowling on set was quite an experience. “She is everything you would expect,” she tells us. “She’s down to earth, she’s funny, she’s intelligent, she’s open, warm, and again I was nervous about meeting her!

“She’s on set a lot, she’s just a really normal, approachable person. And incredibly intelligent. A role model for me, really. I hope I could be a bit of what she is.”

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald stars Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander. It will introduce us to the future headmaster of Hogwarts, Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law).

“In these films you’re really getting to see how Dumbledore becomes Dumbledore,” Yeates says. “What we go through, the beasts within us, what we have to overcome to become the people that we want to become.”

