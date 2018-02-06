Accessibility Links

One of the nominees in the Oscars 2018 class photo was actually a cardboard cut-out

When you can’t make the party so you send a life-size paper version of yourself instead…

90th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon

If you look very closely at the group photo of the 2018 Oscar nominees, you will notice something very strange indeed: one of the people is, in fact, a cardboard cut-out.

The class photo was taken on Monday, at the annual luncheon that precedes the Academy Awards. Steven Spielberg and Meryl Streep were among the nominees in attendance, but there was one woman who couldn’t make it.

Agnes Varda, aged 89, is the oldest Oscar nominee in history. She has been shortlisted in the Documentary Feature category for her film Faces Places.

90th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon

But according to Vanity Fair, Varda had been attending an event in France and said she was too tired to travel to the lunch so instead sent a selection of cardboard cut-outs in her place.

Performance artist JR, with whom she made the film, posed with one of the cut-outs for the traditional ‘class photo’ and carried them around with him all day, making sure Agnes didn’t miss out on any of the fun…

Here he is with Agnes and her cat…

Agnes Varda, JR, Oscars lunch (Getty, EH)

Here’s Agnes hanging out with Meryl Streep and Greta Gerwig…

Oscars lunch (Getty, EH)

And there she is again, cracking jokes with Guillermo del Toro, Doug Jones, and J Miles Dale.

Oscars lunch (Getty, EH)
We certainly know who we’re backing to win.

