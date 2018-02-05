The new prequel is FINALLY showing us what to expect

After months of near-radio silence, last night gave us our first glimpse of Star Wars prequel Solo in a 30-second teaser that introduced us to Alden Ehrenreich’s Han as he attempted to join the Empire.

And today, our cup of delicious metaphorical blue milk truly runneth over – because LucasFilm and director Ron Howard have now released the FULL trailer, which gives us an even better look at young Han, Chewie, Emilia Clarke’s Qi’Ra, Donald Glover’s Lando Calrissian as well as hints of a big heist the characters will pull off.

We don’t know what they’re after or why – Woody Harrelson’s mentor character Beckett only mentions that he’s getting “a crew” together – but it looks like they have quite the adventure ahead of them full of space battles, fancy parties and much, much more.

All that, PLUS a look at the Millennium Falcon in its younger, new-ship-smell days before Han added a few thousand lightyears to the speedometer. In a packed field, this has to be the best collection of Solo: A Star Wars story preview footage we’ve seen in the last two days – Hans down.

Solo: A Star Wars story will be released in UK cinemas on the 25th May