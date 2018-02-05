One of the biggest talking points around upcoming thriller sequel Mission Impossible: Fallout is an injury suffered by star Tom Cruise, with the 55-year-old actor breaking his ankle while performing one of the franchise’s trademark stunts.

Advertisement

And now, that very accident is part of the film’s first full trailer, alongside other stunts including Cruise’s Ethan Hunt hanging from helicopters, battling a bearded Henry Cavill (sorry, Justice League), smashing into (and being smashed into by) motorbikes and generally having a very stressful weekend.

You can watch the footage below, and look out for that accident – it pops up near the end of the trailer, and shows Cruise jumping between two buildings only to smash into the side of one of them.

And here’s some behind-the-scenes footage for comparison…

Trust Tom Cruise to turn a nasty accident into a cinematic (and marketing) opportunity. We’re sure Hunt will take the requisite three weeks on crutches after his injury as well.

Advertisement

Mission Impossible: Fallout will be released in UK cinemas on the 27th July