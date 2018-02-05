When the first Avengers: Infinity War sneak peeks were released late last year everyone was wondering where on earth Karen Gillan’s Nebula was.

The blue bodied friend and foe of the Guardians of Galaxy was notably absent, but Karen Gillan assured RadioTimes.com that it would all “make sense” eventually and hinted that she’d appear in future trailers.

Well, she wasn’t lying, because Nebula FINALLY popped up in the 30 second Infinity War spot that aired during the Super Bowl – and she looked as fierce as ever, wielding a weapon and staring defiantly down the camera lens.

Gillan wasn’t the only familiar UK face who made an appearance. Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange was on hand to work his magic, while Tom Hiddleston’s Loki looked as mischievous as ever. Plus, our very own Spider-Man, Tom Holland, swings back into action in the famous suit.

There’s an ominous feel to the teaser, which certainly fits with the rather grim synopsis for the upcoming Marvel movie, which has officially been described as the deadliest showdown of all time. “The Avengers and their super hero allies must willing to sacrifice it all in an attempt to defeat the power of Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe” the film’s official synopsis reads.

You’d better cross your fingers that your favourite heroes make it out alive…