This might be the most exciting thing we’ve seen this week, Hans down

After months of secrecy, the very first teaser for Star Wars spin-off Solo is finally here – and it’s got us VERY excited.

Advertisement

Giving us our first sneak peek at Alden Ehrenreich’s Han Solo (a younger version of Harrison Ford’s original character) in action, the new footage – which aired during the Superbowl – also flashes us initial looks at Emilia Clarke’s rather glam Kira, Woody Harrelson’s mentor figure Beckett and a couple of old favourites in the form of Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) and the ever-suave Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover, taking over from Billy Dee Williams in the original trilogy).

And then there’s the Millennium Falcon, still box-fresh and undamaged from the years of adventures with Han and sporting a new paint-job inside and out (it turns out, the interior hallways weren’t supposed to be yellow!).

And the best piece of news? This is just a teaser. Look out later today for the full trailer of Han and the gang…

Advertisement

Solo: A Star Wars story is released in UK cinemas on the 25th May 2018