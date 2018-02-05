Han Solo tries to join the Dark Side in first Solo: A Star Wars Story teaser
This might be the most exciting thing we’ve seen this week, Hans down
After months of secrecy, the very first teaser for Star Wars spin-off Solo is finally here – and it’s got us VERY excited.
Giving us our first sneak peek at Alden Ehrenreich’s Han Solo (a younger version of Harrison Ford’s original character) in action, the new footage – which aired during the Superbowl – also flashes us initial looks at Emilia Clarke’s rather glam Kira, Woody Harrelson’s mentor figure Beckett and a couple of old favourites in the form of Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) and the ever-suave Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover, taking over from Billy Dee Williams in the original trilogy).
And then there’s the Millennium Falcon, still box-fresh and undamaged from the years of adventures with Han and sporting a new paint-job inside and out (it turns out, the interior hallways weren’t supposed to be yellow!).
And the best piece of news? This is just a teaser. Look out later today for the full trailer of Han and the gang…
Solo: A Star Wars story is released in UK cinemas on the 25th May 2018