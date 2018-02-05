Turns out Groundhog Day's Phil Conners and Benedict Cumberbatch's superhero have more in common than you thought

Easter eggs. There are a lot of them in Doctor Strange. Enough to fill a 10-minute video, in fact. But there’s one fantastic reference to Groundhog Day that’s taken two years to come out.

Advertisement

In Benedict Cumberbatch’s debut to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we see a quick look at the watch of his character Stephen Strange before he endures a devastating car crash. And the watch shows the date as February 2nd: Groundhog Day.

Fun fact: the car crash in Doctor Strange is actually set on Groundhog Day. pic.twitter.com/gcTN9tideU — Timothy Lydon (@TimDLydon) February 2, 2018

Of course, Strange’s car crash is the event that pushes the neurosurgeon to become a multi-dimensional sorcerer. And through that Strange also becomes the guardian of Eye of Agamotto – know as the Time Stone – that allows him to create temporal loops. Just the kind of temporal loop that Bill Murray’s Phil Connors gets stuck in.

And it’s not a coincidence. Well, not according to Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson. He took to Twitter on Groundhog day to tell fans he’d been waiting two years for the Easter egg to be discovered.

I’ve waited two years for somebody to notice this. https://t.co/IeWEgTAjoa — Scott Derrickson (@scottderrickson) February 2, 2018

Advertisement

So, a fantastic find that leaves one obvious question: are there other hidden gems still buried in the 17 other films in the MCU? Will we have to watch every one again frame by frame? If so, think we’re going to need our own time loop before Infinity War comes out…

Avengers: Infinity War will be released in UK cinemas on the 27th April