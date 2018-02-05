21 tweets that sum up the epic first trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story
Fans couldn't get over Donald Glover's Lando Calrissian – and how clean the Millennium Falcon looks
The full trailer for the upcoming Han Solo Star Wars movie has finally burst out of hyperspace. After months of speculation (and a fair bit of worry), we’ve finally seen footage of Alden Ehrenreich as the galaxy’s favourite smuggler.
The reaction from fans? Well, firstly they had to get over the disbelief they were actually watching the trailer after so long in the dark…
When you see that Han Solo trailer #HanSolo pic.twitter.com/hBVc5mOf95
— Sam "The Morale Coordinator" Joachim (@SamuelJonJoach1) February 4, 2018
…quickly followed by relief. Although many thought the film could be a disaster with its revolving door of directors, they thought the trailer was pretty spectacular.
My general feeling after watching the Han Solo movie trailer and realising it's gonna be awesome…#HanSolo #HanSoloReactions #StarWars pic.twitter.com/t69nMKd8iC
— STAR WARS RUMBLE (@StarWarsRumble) February 5, 2018
When that trailer hits…#HanSoloReactions pic.twitter.com/uspxCrN8FL
— Josh K. Elliott (@joshkelliott) February 5, 2018
Why? Lando Calrissian. Donald Glover’s appearance as Solo’s old friend in a fur coat certainly left an impression with fans…
INJECT 👏🏼 DONALD 👏🏼 GLOVER 👏🏼 AS 👏🏼 LANDO 👏🏼 INTO 👏🏼 MY 👏🏼 VEINS.#HanSolo #Solo pic.twitter.com/IrgbEleDEJ
— Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) February 4, 2018
Lando's coat.
That is all.#HanSolo pic.twitter.com/a570z8X7s8
— Raven Banner (@RavenBanner) February 4, 2018
Son wasn't ready for the trailer teaser: "Huh, what?! Wait, #LandoCalrissian was young…young Lando? Uhhh! WHAT?!" #MindBlown @starwars #HanSolo pic.twitter.com/fgAKB38Fmk
— Dr. Dhanfu E. Elston (@DrElston) February 5, 2018
that shot of Lando from the Solo teaser but with Titanic music. #HanSolo pic.twitter.com/y5J79avkk7
— heath (@heathdwilliams) February 5, 2018
As did Emilia Clarke’s mysterious character Qi’Ra…
Emilia Clarke about to take over Westeros and the freaking galaxy. #HanSolo #StarWars #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/J2wD9enDfZ
— Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) February 5, 2018
MY QUEEN💕😆🔥😘💫#HanSolo #SoloAStarWarsStory #StarWars #EmiliaClarke pic.twitter.com/pMvI9GfjGR
— Movies ⚯͛ News (@loverofmovie) February 5, 2018
And, of course, Twitter users were blown away by footage of the Millennium Falcon zooming across space once more…
The millennium falcon just looks so gorgeous! 😍 #HanSolo #StarWars pic.twitter.com/1kVSpQdJ5T
— Charmian🌸 (@elusivechip) February 5, 2018
The Falcon #HanSolo pic.twitter.com/8qdeoz3nfY
— Aegon (@adamjayyy27) February 5, 2018
…even if many were left confused by how Han could mess up the ship so much in the 10 years before Luke Skywalker boarded in A New Hope.
10 years is not enough time to dirty up a ship that much. #SlobSolo #HanSoloReactions pic.twitter.com/L60ZwWLIoo
— Jeremy Peterson (@jpeterson25) February 5, 2018
So #HanSolo smoked in the falcon before the original trilogy. pic.twitter.com/2Qtam95BdM
— Beau Franklin (@BeauBFranklin) February 4, 2018
When you don’t clean up after your wookiee. #SoloAStarWarsStory pic.twitter.com/F8S5t3MHrv
— Bad Father Han Solo (@BadFatherHan) February 5, 2018
Is it bad all I want to do is eat some chocolate and drag my dirty hands down the wall and be like "there u are falcon" #HanSolo https://t.co/grCc3m5uUE
— Jessie (@JessieA_7) February 5, 2018
What about Han himself? Well, people were certainly divided about their first look at Ehrenreich’s young Solo in action. Some thought nobody could replace Harrison Ford…
I get that people don't want Alden to do a Ford impression, I don't want that either. But the dude looks, sounds and acts NOTHING like Han in ANH. You guys do realise that these are meant to be the same character a few years apart?#SOLO #HanSolo
— Aemon Barzanji (@AemonBarz) February 5, 2018
🚨 STAR WARS NERDS🚨
Is it just me or does the new #HanSolo movie look super dope minus the fact that Alden Ehrenreich looks noth not like Harrison Ford 😠🤯🤭😵
— Sarah Cruz (@Sarah_McCruzzin) February 5, 2018
The one problem with the #HanSolo movie is the same once since the very beginning….this dude is not Harrison Ford.
— Dimo (@DimoDammit) February 5, 2018
While others were on board with the new star…
Tell me with a straight face that this is not #HanSolo! Alden Ehrenreich owns this role, at least from what I can see in the trailer to #SoloAStarWarsStory pic.twitter.com/6ziUfQVFNR
— Jyn Erso Lives! (@JynErsoLives) February 5, 2018
From the full trailer, Alden Ehrenreich looks like he gets Han Solo just right. It's not over the top where it comes off as an impression which can be incredibly distracting #HanSolo #SoloAStarWarsStory
— Danny Foster (@odyssey_of_puns) February 5, 2018
…Even if it looks like the young Han attempts to join the empire.
Wait! So did #HanSolo join the EMPIRE?! #StarWars #Solo #SoloAStarWarsStory pic.twitter.com/ADyOi8EHAg
— Ryan Gibbons (@rgibbo1993) February 5, 2018
So, why did Solo want to become an imperial pilot? And how did he meet Chewbacca? And Lando? Hopefully we’ll have another trailer soon to shine light on these questions. After all, we’ve only got a few months before the full film lands on our screens…
Solo: A Star Wars story will be released in UK cinemas on the 25th May