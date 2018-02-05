Accessibility Links

21 tweets that sum up the epic first trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story

21 tweets that sum up the epic first trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story

Fans couldn't get over Donald Glover's Lando Calrissian – and how clean the Millennium Falcon looks

Youtube screengrab, Twitter, TL

The full trailer for the upcoming Han Solo Star Wars movie has finally burst out of hyperspace. After months of speculation (and a fair bit of worry), we’ve finally seen footage of Alden Ehrenreich as the galaxy’s favourite smuggler.

The reaction from fans? Well, firstly they had to get over the disbelief they were actually watching the trailer after so long in the dark…

…quickly followed by relief. Although many thought the film could be a disaster with its revolving door of directors, they thought the trailer was pretty spectacular.

Why? Lando Calrissian. Donald Glover’s appearance as Solo’s old friend in a fur coat certainly left an impression with fans…

As did Emilia Clarke’s mysterious character Qi’Ra…

And, of course, Twitter users were blown away by footage of the Millennium Falcon zooming across space once more…

…even if many were left confused by how Han could mess up the ship so much in the 10 years before Luke Skywalker boarded in A New Hope.

What about Han himself? Well, people were certainly divided about their first look at Ehrenreich’s young Solo in action. Some thought nobody could replace Harrison Ford…

While others were on board with the new star…

…Even if it looks like the young Han attempts to join the empire.

So, why did Solo want to become an imperial pilot? And how did he meet Chewbacca? And Lando? Hopefully we’ll have another trailer soon to shine light on these questions. After all, we’ve only got a few months before the full film lands on our screens…

Solo: A Star Wars story will be released in UK cinemas on the 25th May

All about Solo: a Star Wars Story

Joonas Suotamo is Chewbacca, Woody Harrelson is Beckett, Emilia Clarke is Qi'ra and Alden Ehrenreich is Han Solo in SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY (LucasFilm, HF)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

