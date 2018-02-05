Fans couldn't get over Donald Glover's Lando Calrissian – and how clean the Millennium Falcon looks

The full trailer for the upcoming Han Solo Star Wars movie has finally burst out of hyperspace. After months of speculation (and a fair bit of worry), we’ve finally seen footage of Alden Ehrenreich as the galaxy’s favourite smuggler.

The reaction from fans? Well, firstly they had to get over the disbelief they were actually watching the trailer after so long in the dark…

When you see that Han Solo trailer #HanSolo pic.twitter.com/hBVc5mOf95 — Sam "The Morale Coordinator" Joachim (@SamuelJonJoach1) February 4, 2018

…quickly followed by relief. Although many thought the film could be a disaster with its revolving door of directors, they thought the trailer was pretty spectacular.

My general feeling after watching the Han Solo movie trailer and realising it's gonna be awesome…#HanSolo #HanSoloReactions #StarWars pic.twitter.com/t69nMKd8iC — STAR WARS RUMBLE (@StarWarsRumble) February 5, 2018

Why? Lando Calrissian. Donald Glover’s appearance as Solo’s old friend in a fur coat certainly left an impression with fans…

that shot of Lando from the Solo teaser but with Titanic music. #HanSolo pic.twitter.com/y5J79avkk7 — heath (@heathdwilliams) February 5, 2018

As did Emilia Clarke’s mysterious character Qi’Ra…

And, of course, Twitter users were blown away by footage of the Millennium Falcon zooming across space once more…

…even if many were left confused by how Han could mess up the ship so much in the 10 years before Luke Skywalker boarded in A New Hope.

10 years is not enough time to dirty up a ship that much. #SlobSolo #HanSoloReactions pic.twitter.com/L60ZwWLIoo — Jeremy Peterson (@jpeterson25) February 5, 2018

So #HanSolo smoked in the falcon before the original trilogy. pic.twitter.com/2Qtam95BdM — Beau Franklin (@BeauBFranklin) February 4, 2018

When you don’t clean up after your wookiee. #SoloAStarWarsStory pic.twitter.com/F8S5t3MHrv — Bad Father Han Solo (@BadFatherHan) February 5, 2018

Is it bad all I want to do is eat some chocolate and drag my dirty hands down the wall and be like "there u are falcon" #HanSolo https://t.co/grCc3m5uUE — Jessie (@JessieA_7) February 5, 2018

What about Han himself? Well, people were certainly divided about their first look at Ehrenreich’s young Solo in action. Some thought nobody could replace Harrison Ford…

I get that people don't want Alden to do a Ford impression, I don't want that either. But the dude looks, sounds and acts NOTHING like Han in ANH. You guys do realise that these are meant to be the same character a few years apart?#SOLO #HanSolo — Aemon Barzanji (@AemonBarz) February 5, 2018

🚨 STAR WARS NERDS🚨

Is it just me or does the new #HanSolo movie look super dope minus the fact that Alden Ehrenreich looks noth not like Harrison Ford 😠🤯🤭😵 — Sarah Cruz (@Sarah_McCruzzin) February 5, 2018

The one problem with the #HanSolo movie is the same once since the very beginning….this dude is not Harrison Ford. — Dimo (@DimoDammit) February 5, 2018

While others were on board with the new star…

Tell me with a straight face that this is not #HanSolo! Alden Ehrenreich owns this role, at least from what I can see in the trailer to #SoloAStarWarsStory pic.twitter.com/6ziUfQVFNR — Jyn Erso Lives! (@JynErsoLives) February 5, 2018

From the full trailer, Alden Ehrenreich looks like he gets Han Solo just right. It's not over the top where it comes off as an impression which can be incredibly distracting #HanSolo #SoloAStarWarsStory — Danny Foster (@odyssey_of_puns) February 5, 2018

…Even if it looks like the young Han attempts to join the empire.

So, why did Solo want to become an imperial pilot? And how did he meet Chewbacca? And Lando? Hopefully we’ll have another trailer soon to shine light on these questions. After all, we’ve only got a few months before the full film lands on our screens…

Solo: A Star Wars story will be released in UK cinemas on the 25th May