The organisers of the immersive experience have changed the release date for tickets

Fans of immersive film experiences and classic sci-fi were disappointed on Thursday as the ticketing site for Secret Cinema’s new Blade Runner project crashed due to “overwhelming demand”.

A new release date is yet to be confirmed but will be shared by noon on Friday 2nd February.

Here’s the full statement from Secret Cinema:

“To those wishing to purchase tickets to Secret Cinema Presents Blade Runner – The Final Cut. Due to overwhelming demand, the surge of traffic has crashed our ticket provider’s entire site globally and all its related events.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused.

“We have postponed this release of tickets.

“There are still tickets available and we will notify you with the new release date and time by 12pm (GMT) 2nd February via our social channels and mailing list.

“To those who have experienced any transactional issues or have any queries please email info@secretcinema.org.”

To mark its tenth anniversary, Secret Cinema is launching a new immersive film experience based around Ridley Scott’s sci-fi classic Blade Runner.

The team behind the Ghostbusters, Moulin Rouge, Empire Strikes Back and Back to the Future movie events had this to say about their latest project, Blade Runner: The Final Cut…

“Each participant will become an LA citizen, receiving a new identity with a bespoke role and character created uniquely for them. They will transcend the real world and head into a bustling district of downtown 2019 Los Angeles. This unimaginable world will be visually spectacular and feature a specially designed soundscape with secret music sets and secret guest DJs surprising and stirring the audience.”

Three levels of ticket, ranging from £45 to £115, promise a range of mysterious elements. The basic Orion (regular) package features ‘Passage to a Secret World’, ‘The chance to begin again’, ‘Eligible for a new identity’, ‘District access’ and ‘Hyperreal memories’ while Phoenix (advanced) adds ‘Enhanced district access’ and ‘Hyperreal memories X’ and the Black Galaxy (VIP) level also promises ‘Dedicated host’, ‘Bespoke botanical cocktail x2’ and ‘Secret meal’.

Over 60 shows will run from 21st March until June at an undisclosed London location. The release date for tickets will be announced at 12 noon on Friday 2nd February.