It’s Groundhog Day and Sky Cinema are taking it VERY seriously

Today one TV channel is proving it’s Groundhog Day all over again

If you like the 1993 Bill Murray movie Groundhog Day, boy does Sky Cinema have a treat for YOU! The broadcaster is celebrating America’s Groundhog Day (that is, Pennsylvania’s weird tradition of having a small furry animal forecast whether spring is on the way yet) with an impressive line-up of movies.

For details of the full day’s schedule see below. There’s something for absolutely everybody.

6am – Groundhog Day

★★★★★

Hollywood once produced three or four classic comedies each year. Nowadays we’re lucky to get one a decade and this is a contender for the 1990s. Bill Murray gives one of the best performances of his career as Phil Connors, the weatherman with attitude, trapped in a day he will remember for the rest of his life because, unless he can find some answers, it will be the rest of his life.

Director Harold Ramis uses every cinematic trick in the book to keep what is essentially a one-gag movie brimming with life and fresh ideas. Stephen Tobolowsky gives a superb turn as a nerdy insurance salesman and, as Murray’s TV producer, Andie MacDowell has never been better.

Review by David Parkinson

And that’s not all – turn the page to see even more Groundhog Day-themed movies that you might enjoy!

