To mark its tenth anniversary, Secret Cinema is launching a new immersive film experience based around Ridley Scott’s sci-fi classic Blade Runner.

The team behind the Ghostbusters, Moulin Rouge, Empire Strikes Back and Back to the Future movie events had this to say about their latest project, Blade Runner: The Final Cut…

“Each participant will become an LA citizen, receiving a new identity with a bespoke role and character created uniquely for them. They will transcend the real world and head into a bustling district of downtown 2019 Los Angeles. This unimaginable world will be visually spectacular and feature a specially designed soundscape with secret music sets and secret guest DJs surprising and stirring the audience.”

Three levels of ticket, ranging from £45 to £115, promise a range of mysterious elements. The basic Orion (regular) package features ‘Passage to a Secret World’, ‘The chance to begin again’, ‘Eligible for a new identity’, ‘District access’ and ‘Hyperreal memories’ while Phoenix (advanced) adds ‘Enhanced district access’ and ‘Hyperreal memories X’ and the Black Galaxy (VIP) level also promises ‘Dedicated host’, ‘Bespoke botanical cocktail x2’ and ‘Secret meal’.

Over 60 shows will run from 21st March until June at an undisclosed London location. Tickets go on sale on Thursday 1st February.