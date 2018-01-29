Rey and Kylo Ren fighting the Praetorian Guards to different music tracks is the Last Jedi Twitter thread that keeps on giving

That Last Jedi scene where Rey and Kylo Ren team up to kick the collective asses of Supreme Leader Snoke’s Praetorian Guards in a lightsaber battle is pretty cool, right? Rey and Kylo have been sharing this emo angst all through the film and then they get to bond through the medium of extreme violence.

What could be better?

Well, playing your favourite tracks over the top of it, as proven by Twitter user and Adam Driver obsessive @rachlikesbands – again and again and again.

Here’s a selection of her musical mash-ups…

Rey & Kylo Ren fighting the Praetorian Guards to "Toxic" by Brittany Spears pic.twitter.com/5qY5XNInnq — internet famous emo ✨ Saw TLJ x4 (@rachlikesbands) January 23, 2018

Rey & Kylo Ren fighting the Praetorian Guards to "Footloose" pic.twitter.com/MWnIg4kVbk — internet famous emo ✨ Saw TLJ x4 (@rachlikesbands) January 25, 2018

Rey & Kylo Ren fighting the Praetorian Guards to "(I've Had) The Time Of My Life" from Dirty Dancing pic.twitter.com/3MngCorEnW — internet famous emo ✨ Saw TLJ x4 (@rachlikesbands) January 26, 2018

Rey & Kylo Ren fighting the Praetorian Guards to "Don't Stop Me Now" by Queen pic.twitter.com/dEn3KaHvQB — internet famous emo ✨ Saw TLJ x4 (@rachlikesbands) January 26, 2018

Rey & Kylo Ren fighting the Praetorian Guards to "Eye Of The Tiger" pic.twitter.com/2AZ41zE5Oy — internet famous emo ✨ Saw TLJ x4 (@rachlikesbands) January 26, 2018

…but there are SO MANY. Check out the thread on Twitter for more. And kiss goodbye to your day.