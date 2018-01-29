Accessibility Links

Rey and Kylo Ren fighting the Praetorian Guards to different music tracks is the Last Jedi Twitter thread that keeps on giving

Don't stop them now...

Adam Driver as Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Last Jedi

That Last Jedi scene where Rey and Kylo Ren team up to kick the collective asses of Supreme Leader Snoke’s Praetorian Guards in a lightsaber battle is pretty cool, right? Rey and Kylo have been sharing this emo angst all through the film and then they get to bond through the medium of extreme violence.

What could be better?

Well, playing your favourite tracks over the top of it, as proven by Twitter user and Adam Driver obsessive @rachlikesbands – again and again and again.

Here’s a selection of her musical mash-ups…

…but there are SO MANY. Check out the thread on Twitter for more. And kiss goodbye to your day.

Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi



