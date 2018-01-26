Your first look at Brie Larson suited up on the Captain Marvel set

With all the buzz surrounding Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War, you’d be forgiven for forgetting that there’s also a new superhero coming to the MCU soon – Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel, aka pilot Carol Danvers.

Granted powers including flight, strength and a mysterious “seventh sense” that allows her to dimly see the future, the new hero’s first silver screen appearance will see her battling shapeshifting aliens the Skrulls in the 1990s – and now, new set pictures have given us our first look at what Larson’s Danvers will look like in action.

BREAKING: Set photos reveal our first look at @brielarson suited up as CAPTAIN MARVEL! pic.twitter.com/NVymj2F2DR — MCU News & Tweets (@MCU_Tweets) January 25, 2018

Larson’s costume is actually very similar to Captain Marvel’s look in recent comics, but with one key difference – while her usual outfit includes a lot of red and blue colouring with gold trim, the film version appears to be green with silver lining.

The reason for this change (which contradicts from some concept art of Larson in the blue and red) isn’t entirely clear though it could be that the costume will be changed digitally in post-production, with the current colours chosen to in some way facilitate digital effects. After all, in later years Danvers also gained energy-manipulating abilities that sometimes manifested themselves as a fiery aura – who’s to say the green parts of the costume won’t help facilitate that effect onscreen?

In fact, given that the green bits of the costume are the parts that are usually red, maybe we’ll find in the finished film that the red colouring of her costume will be in some way tied into her abilities, greenscreened on in postproduction.

Here is what #CaptainMarvel will look like when the she has the comic suit! #MCU Credit to Unknown for Photoshop pic.twitter.com/8tyiv4bkBu — ComicBookCast (@ComicBookCast) January 25, 2018

Alternatively, it could be that this is an early outfit for Danvers before she gets her proper one, some sort of prototype that helps her control her abilities that will be replaced with something more colourful later in the film. Iron Man started out with a couple of silver suits in his 2008 film, remember, and Spider-Man had to wear his homemade suit for a while in his latest movie. And given this film’s earlier timeframe, it could be that when Danvers joins other heroes in the present day she’ll have updated to her more familiar outfit.

There may also be a deep-cut comic-book reason for why Larson has a green outfit this time. Carol Danvers was not the first character to go by the name Captain Marvel (she was called Ms Marvel or Binary until 2012), with the mantle originally taken by an alien Kree warrior named Mar-Vell instead (the Kree are the same species that Danvers got her abilities from – it’s complicated).

Anyway, while Mar-Vell usually wore a red/blue suit of his own, in his early appearances his outfit was green, so it could be that the new film is using some of THAT Captain Marvel’s origin story for Danvers’.

OR perhaps this is simply a new look for Captain Marvel that’s just trying to make her stand out from heroes like Iron Man or Spider-Man by giving her an outfit without loads of red in it. Whatever the truth, given how long we have to wait until the film comes out, it might be a while until we find out…

Captain Marvel will be released in March 2019