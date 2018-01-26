Kumail Nanjiani eats his words (and brussels sprouts) after losing bet with Edgar Wright

The Big Sick screenwriter got an Oscar nomination – which means he had to eat a bowl of his least favourite vegetable

Sometimes, victory tastes like brussels sprouts.

Advertisement

This is particularly bad news if, like Kumail Nanjiani, you HATE the nasty green squishy things. The Big Sick screenwriter had struck a deal with director Edgar Wright before the Oscar nominations were revealed that he’d eat a whole bowl of sprouts if he was nominated – and lo and behold, he and Emily V Gordon secured a Best Original Screenplay Oscar nomination. Oops.

Still, Nanjiani agreed to go through with the pledge, and even reckoned he would enjoy Brussel sprouts for the first time in his life.

Edgar loves brussel sprouts. I hate brussel sprouts. Tonight I will be eating a bowl of brussel sprouts and enjoying it for the first time. https://t.co/ekVhs68CiU — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 23, 2018

So did he do it? Of course he did. With a smile and a grimace.

I love Brussels Sprouts. Mr @kumailn does not. Last year I said he and @emilyvgordon would be nominated for Original Screenplay at the 2018 Oscars and that if I was right he had to eat a bowl of sprouts. So last night we celebrated with that classic combo: champagne and sprouts. pic.twitter.com/7bHRaMa0tD — edgarwright (@edgarwright) January 25, 2018

And here's some bonus photos of him struggling a little more with the task, me helping him out and his actual expression on completing the effort. Really this should be up for Best Documentary Short (cc @TheAcademy) pic.twitter.com/oSXreqIRJr — edgarwright (@edgarwright) January 25, 2018

What a trooper! And is he a convert? Absolutely not. The Oscar nominee later tweeted: “No, I do not love brussels sprouts now. I can confidently say this was my last bowl of brussels sprouts ever.”

Advertisement

At least he didn’t say, “or I’ll eat my hat…”