General Hux actor Domhnall Gleeson added something crucial to the script for The Last Jedi

One little moment in Star Wars: The Last Jedi was enough to remind viewers what kind of man Hux really is

Remember that scene in The Last Jedi when (spoiler alert, obviously) General Hux nearly murdered the unconscious Kylo Ren with a blaster? Before Kylo woke up and Hux was forced to pretend he was just – uh – just checking things out, taking a close-up look at his gun, no biggie?

Well now Hux actor Domhnall Gleeson has stepped up to claim responsibility for creating the scene. Gleeson asked Star Wars director Rian Johnson to rewrite the scene with a new element, reminding viewers of Hux’s murderous side.

“General Hux is like a kicked dog for the whole movie,” the actor told IMDb. “He just keeps on getting thrown into stuff and bullied, and I was like, ‘I wouldn’t like people to forget that he’s also a really nasty piece of work and could have an effect on the way things move forward.’”

So even though we’ve seen Hux humiliated at the hands of Poe Dameron with a classic “your mother” joke, and even though we’ve seen Snoke force-drag him across the floor, and even though Kylo is bullying him and pushing him around – don’t count Hux out just yet.

Think Hux is a pushover? This is a man who has risen to the bloody heights of the First Order. He’s ruthless, and if Kylo hadn’t woken up at just the right time, we could be looking at a very different outcome.

And all of that, conveyed in a little twitch of the finger on a blaster pistol.