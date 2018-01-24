Accessibility Links

This dog looks EXACTLY like Laura Dern

And the actress is happy to have a cute replacement

Laura Dern and dog (Getty, HF)

It’s fair to say that Jurassic Park actor Laura Dern is having a bit of a moment, with recent scene-stealing turns in HBO’s Big Little Lies, Twin Peaks, Star Wars sequel The Last Jedi, Downsizing and upcoming Sundance favourite The Tale all reminding the world what a terrific talent she’s always been.

But now, the crowning incident of the Dernaissance has arrived – a tweet pointing out that this dog looks exactly like Dern herself, causing joy and consternation around the internet.

And Dern’s response to her canine doppelganger was pitch perfect, suggesting that the poised pooch could be the perfect stand-in for her Big Little Lies character Renata.

Now, if we can just find some doggy versions of Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley we’ll be all set for the remake.

