This dog looks EXACTLY like Laura Dern
And the actress is happy to have a cute replacement
It’s fair to say that Jurassic Park actor Laura Dern is having a bit of a moment, with recent scene-stealing turns in HBO’s Big Little Lies, Twin Peaks, Star Wars sequel The Last Jedi, Downsizing and upcoming Sundance favourite The Tale all reminding the world what a terrific talent she’s always been.
But now, the crowning incident of the Dernaissance has arrived – a tweet pointing out that this dog looks exactly like Dern herself, causing joy and consternation around the internet.
This dog looks like Laura Dern https://t.co/3QI7eA41Zx pic.twitter.com/YIqkmJZKc8
— Margaret Lyons (@margeincharge) January 23, 2018
— see schrader (@Deers1) January 23, 2018
Omg it’s the star of Jurassic Bark!
— Elana Brooke Fishman (@elanafishman) January 23, 2018
It's the greatest human-dog comparison since "Broad City" found the canine version of Judith Light
— Marcus Jones (@MarcusJonesNY) January 23, 2018
And Dern’s response to her canine doppelganger was pitch perfect, suggesting that the poised pooch could be the perfect stand-in for her Big Little Lies character Renata.
Should she have played Renata in Big Little Lies?! https://t.co/cLBwXG4FLT
— Laura Dern (@LauraDern) January 23, 2018
Need to see her deliver "I said thank youuuuu" line pic.twitter.com/1rmS0aQ2CY
— dilara (@marioncotilards) January 23, 2018
Laura Dern retweeting a picture of a dog that looks like her is what I needed today. https://t.co/UhB91dRvNb
— George Northy (@GeorgeNorthy) January 23, 2018
Both this dog and Laura Dern are adorable. https://t.co/Ryv02L3AY4
— Lisa Guerrero 💃🏽 (@4lisaguerrero) January 24, 2018
Now, if we can just find some doggy versions of Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley we’ll be all set for the remake.