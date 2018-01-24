This dog looks EXACTLY like Laura Dern

And the actress is happy to have a cute replacement

It’s fair to say that Jurassic Park actor Laura Dern is having a bit of a moment, with recent scene-stealing turns in HBO’s Big Little Lies, Twin Peaks, Star Wars sequel The Last Jedi, Downsizing and upcoming Sundance favourite The Tale all reminding the world what a terrific talent she’s always been.

But now, the crowning incident of the Dernaissance has arrived – a tweet pointing out that this dog looks exactly like Dern herself, causing joy and consternation around the internet.

This dog looks like Laura Dern https://t.co/3QI7eA41Zx pic.twitter.com/YIqkmJZKc8 — Margaret Lyons (@margeincharge) January 23, 2018

Omg it’s the star of Jurassic Bark! — Elana Brooke Fishman (@elanafishman) January 23, 2018

It's the greatest human-dog comparison since "Broad City" found the canine version of Judith Light — Marcus Jones (@MarcusJonesNY) January 23, 2018

And Dern’s response to her canine doppelganger was pitch perfect, suggesting that the poised pooch could be the perfect stand-in for her Big Little Lies character Renata.

Should she have played Renata in Big Little Lies?! https://t.co/cLBwXG4FLT — Laura Dern (@LauraDern) January 23, 2018

Need to see her deliver "I said thank youuuuu" line pic.twitter.com/1rmS0aQ2CY — dilara (@marioncotilards) January 23, 2018

Laura Dern retweeting a picture of a dog that looks like her is what I needed today. https://t.co/UhB91dRvNb — George Northy (@GeorgeNorthy) January 23, 2018

Both this dog and Laura Dern are adorable. https://t.co/Ryv02L3AY4 — Lisa Guerrero 💃🏽 (@4lisaguerrero) January 24, 2018

Now, if we can just find some doggy versions of Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley we’ll be all set for the remake.