Oscars 2018: nominations in full

Who’s in the running for an Academy Award?

The 90th Academy Award nominations will be announced at precisely 1.22pm on Tuesday 23rd January. From the Shape of Water to Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri, and Gary Oldman to Saoirse Ronan, find out which films, actors and behind-the-scenes masterminds are up for winning an Oscar in our full nominations list, below.

The ceremony begins at 1.22pm GMT in the UK. For details on how to watch the announcement live, click here.

In the meantime, here’s everything you need to know about the frontrunners.

After last year’s spectacular Oscars envelope mix-up, six new rules have been introduced to make sure the 2018 ceremony runs as smoothy as possible. Read about the new “envelope ritual” here.

Your Oscar Nominations Hosts this year are Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis, who will be in a motion capture suit playing Andy Serkis in a tuxedo.

The Academy is either raring to go, or Clint Eastwood is getting a surprise nomination.

Anticipation is building…

To all of today’s nominees: this is just the beginning. #OscarNoms #Oscars — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2018

More to follow…