Wonder Woman 2 will be first film to implement new anti-sexual harassment guidelines

The sequel to Wonder Woman will be the first to implement the Producer’s Guild of America’s new guidelines on sexual harassment. The news was announced at the PGA Awards show on Saturday, the day after the guidelines for preventing and reporting cases on film sets were published.

The guidelines include designating at least two on-set advocates, ideally of different genders, to whom assaults can be reported, and to “assume the complainant is being sincere until further inquiry can be undertaken, while bearing in mind that the report itself does not predetermine guilt.”

The news follows the relentless stream of heartbreaking stories and blacklistings that have been shaking the industry since Harvey Weinstein’s first came forward. Last year it was confirmed that Wonder Woman 2 had cut ties with Brett Rattner, who has been accused of harassment by Ellen Page among others.

“Sexual harassment can no longer be tolerated in our industry or within the ranks of the Producers Guild membership,” said PGA presidents Lori McCreary and Gary Lucchesi. “We provide key leadership in creating and sustaining work environments built on mutual respect, so it is our obligation to change our culture and eradicate this abuse.

“Producers really do set the tone on sets,” Lucchesi added. “I do think that if something wrong happened now, many of our members would step in.”

Wonder Woman 2, starring Gal Gadot and directed by Patty Jenkins, is slated for release 2019.

