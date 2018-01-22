Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Film
How to watch the Oscar nominations live

How to watch the Oscar nominations live

Catch all the 2018 Academy Awards nominees as they're announced

Oscar statuettes (Getty, EH)

On Tuesday 23rd January, the 90th Academy award nominations will be announced, revealing the films, actors and behind-the-scenes masterminds up for winning an Oscar.

Advertisement

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri has enjoyed the most awards hype so far this season, and The Shape of Water and Call Me by Your Name are among those also expected to join the nominations list.

What time are the Oscar nominations revealed?

The nominees for the 2018 Academy Awards will be revealed from precisely 1.22pm GMT on Tuesday 23rd January.

Where can I watch the Oscar nominations?

The Oscars livestream is available to watch at this link and below.

Who will be reading them out?

The readers are yet to be announced, but if last year’s line-up us anything to go by, we can expect it to be Oscar winners and nominees from previous years.

Advertisement

The 90th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday 4th March 2018

Tags

All about Oscars

Oscar statuettes (Getty, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

BAFTA Chairman Jane Lush

Bafta responds to criticism over all-male best director Film Awards nominations

Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg, Meryl Streep (Getty, BA)

Bafta Film Awards 2018: who missed out on a nomination?

Bafta mask, Getty, SL

Bafta Film Awards 2018: nominations in full

imagenotavailable1

How to get a seat at the Oscars

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more