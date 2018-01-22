Emma Watson and Tom Cruise among big stars nominated for this year’s Razzies

Meanwhile, Transformers and the Emoji movie are up for Worst of the Worst

In a season that’s all about pretty people congratulating themselves, the Razzie awards for the worst performances and films in Hollywood are always a welcome shot of bile.

Announced, as always, to coincide with the Oscar nominations, among the frontrunners this year are the Emoji Movie and Mother!, with mentions for stars Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem. The Transformers series continues its strong showing, as does Fifty Shades, while the high placement of The Mummy suggests the Universal ‘Dark Universe’ could be a Razzies mainstay – if Universal ever produce more monster movies, that is.

There are some subtle (and not so subtle) gags in the text of the nominations too, like claiming The Last Knight is the 17th in the Transformers franchise, or misspelling Johnny Depp’s latest swashbuckler ‘Dead Careers Tell No Tales’.

Those nominations in full.

Worst Picture

Baywatch

The Emoji Movie

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers XVII: The Last Knight

Worst Actress

Katherine Heigl / Unforgettable

Dakota Johnson / Fifty Shades Darker

Jennifer Lawrence / Mother!

Tyler Perry / BOO! 2: A Medea Halloween

Emma Watson / The Circle

Worst Actor

Tom Cruise / The Mummy

Johnny Depp / Pirates of The Caribbean XIII: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Jamie Dornan / Fifty Shades Darker

Zac Efron / Baywatch

Mark Wahlberg / Daddy’s Home 2 & Transformers XVII: The Last Knight

Worst Supporting Actor

Javier Bardem / Mother! & Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Russell Crowe / The Mummy

Josh Duhamel / Transformers XVII: Last Knight=

Mel Gibson / Daddy’s Home 2

Anthony Hopkins / Collide & Transformers XVII: Last Knight

Worst Supporting Actress

Kim Basinger / Fifty Shades Darker

Sofia Boutella / The Mummy

Laura Haddock / Transformers XVII: Last Knight

Goldie Hawn / Snatched

Susan Sarandon / A Bad Moms Christmas

Worst Screen Combo

Any Combination of Two Characters, Two Sex Toys or Two Sexual Positions (Fifty Shades Darker)

Any Combination of Two Humans, Two Robots or Two Explosions (Transformers XVII: Last Knight)

Any Two Obnoxious Emojis (The Emoji Movie)

Johnny Depp & His Worn Out Drunk Routine (Pirates of the Caribbean XIII: Dead Careers Tell No Tales)

Tyler Perry & Either The Ratty Old Dress or Worn Out Wig (BOO! 2: A Madea Halloween)

Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel

Baywatch

BOO 2: A Medea Halloween

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers XVII: Last Knight

Worst Director

Darren Aronofsky / Mother!

Michael Bay / Transformers XVII: Last Knight

James Foley / Fifty Shades Darker

Alex Kurtzman / The Mummy

Anthony (Tony) Leonidis / The Emoji Movie

Worst Screenplay

