Emma Watson and Tom Cruise among big stars nominated for this year’s Razzies
Meanwhile, Transformers and the Emoji movie are up for Worst of the Worst
In a season that’s all about pretty people congratulating themselves, the Razzie awards for the worst performances and films in Hollywood are always a welcome shot of bile.
Announced, as always, to coincide with the Oscar nominations, among the frontrunners this year are the Emoji Movie and Mother!, with mentions for stars Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem. The Transformers series continues its strong showing, as does Fifty Shades, while the high placement of The Mummy suggests the Universal ‘Dark Universe’ could be a Razzies mainstay – if Universal ever produce more monster movies, that is.
There are some subtle (and not so subtle) gags in the text of the nominations too, like claiming The Last Knight is the 17th in the Transformers franchise, or misspelling Johnny Depp’s latest swashbuckler ‘Dead Careers Tell No Tales’.
Those nominations in full.
Worst Picture
- Baywatch
- The Emoji Movie
- Fifty Shades Darker
- The Mummy
- Transformers XVII: The Last Knight
Worst Actress
- Katherine Heigl / Unforgettable
- Dakota Johnson / Fifty Shades Darker
- Jennifer Lawrence / Mother!
- Tyler Perry / BOO! 2: A Medea Halloween
- Emma Watson / The Circle
Worst Actor
- Tom Cruise / The Mummy
- Johnny Depp / Pirates of The Caribbean XIII: Dead Men Tell No Tales
- Jamie Dornan / Fifty Shades Darker
- Zac Efron / Baywatch
- Mark Wahlberg / Daddy’s Home 2 & Transformers XVII: The Last Knight
Worst Supporting Actor
- Javier Bardem / Mother! & Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
- Russell Crowe / The Mummy
- Josh Duhamel / Transformers XVII: Last Knight=
- Mel Gibson / Daddy’s Home 2
- Anthony Hopkins / Collide & Transformers XVII: Last Knight
Worst Supporting Actress
- Kim Basinger / Fifty Shades Darker
- Sofia Boutella / The Mummy
- Laura Haddock / Transformers XVII: Last Knight
- Goldie Hawn / Snatched
- Susan Sarandon / A Bad Moms Christmas
Worst Screen Combo
- Any Combination of Two Characters, Two Sex Toys or Two Sexual Positions (Fifty Shades Darker)
- Any Combination of Two Humans, Two Robots or Two Explosions (Transformers XVII: Last Knight)
- Any Two Obnoxious Emojis (The Emoji Movie)
- Johnny Depp & His Worn Out Drunk Routine (Pirates of the Caribbean XIII: Dead Careers Tell No Tales)
- Tyler Perry & Either The Ratty Old Dress or Worn Out Wig (BOO! 2: A Madea Halloween)
Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
- Baywatch
- BOO 2: A Medea Halloween
- Fifty Shades Darker
- The Mummy
- Transformers XVII: Last Knight
Worst Director
- Darren Aronofsky / Mother!
- Michael Bay / Transformers XVII: Last Knight
- James Foley / Fifty Shades Darker
- Alex Kurtzman / The Mummy
- Anthony (Tony) Leonidis / The Emoji Movie
Worst Screenplay
- Baywatch
- The Emoji Movie
- Fifty Shades Darker
- The Mummy
- Transformers XVII: The Last Knight