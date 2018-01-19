Geraaaaaard Butler teaches you Scottish slang

I’ll let you in on a wee secret: Gerard Butler’s accent is a bit of a running joke in Scotland. When he’s speaking naturally, as he is in this video, he sounds like any other big braw guy on the street. But when he’s starring in Hollywood films, the vowels elongate and he slows down, like a Martian who’s stolen the body of the Scotts Oats Man and is trying to fit in.

I can do a cracking impression of Gerard Butler. I say "I'm Gerard Butler" in an American accent. Posted by Limmy on Sunday, September 19, 2010

Anyway, maybe that’s why Vanity Fair enlisted his help to explain Scots slang to you people. From “getting the messages” to “jobby”, you’ll be talking like a native in no time.

And if you need further instruction, you can always take Karen Gillan’s original course on the subject.