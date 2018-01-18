Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Film
Look at this guy’s Star Wars collection and give in to your envy

Look at this guy’s Star Wars collection and give in to your envy

This man has a whole room of Star Wars memorabilia. A WHOLE ROOM

Star Wars collection from YouTube user BigAndysCollectibles

There are Star Wars fans and there are Star Wars fans.

Advertisement

And one YouTube user has proved that he’s the ultimate enthusiast after posting a 10-minute video detailing his vast collection of figures, toys and models from the Star Wars franchise.

Going through shelf by shelf, BigAndysCollectibles gives us a “toy room overview” where he showcases his bookcases that are absolutely rammed with mint in box figures from the films and wider universe.

His collection includes vintage figures from New Hope and Empire Strikes Back, comics and complete collections of figures from Episode I and the Power of the Jedi series.

It’s OK, you’re allowed to be jealous.

Advertisement

It’s not exclusively Star Wars, though. Andy also has a smattering of items related to Wall-E, Jurassic Park, Muppets, Toy Story and Ghostbusters. Although we think we’ll let him off…

Tags

All about Star Wars (franchise)

Star Wars collection from YouTube user BigAndysCollectibles
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

GARDEN CITY, : A figure of the character called Jar Jar Binks (C) from the new Star Wars movie The Phantom Menace sits next to a figure of Princess Leia (R) from the original Star Wars trilogy in a display at FAO Schwartz 07 May 1999 in Garden City, NY. FAO Schwartz filled an entire room with toys from both the new movie as well as the original series when the new figures were released 03 May 1999 . AFP PHOTO/Matt CAMPBELL (Photo credit should read MATT CAMPBELL/AFP/Getty Images)

New Star Wars trilogy may go to new places, new times…and bring back Jar Jar Binks

Laura Dern as Admiral Holdo in The Last Jedi (Lucasfilm, HF)

Mark Hamill and Rian Johnson slam “de-feminized fan edit” of The Last Jedi

Chewbacca

The one moment that led Disney to reset the Star Wars universe

98866

Sherlock meets Inception in brilliant fan-made trailer for The Abominable Bride

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more