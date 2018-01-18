First look at Zac Efron as Ted Bundy in new film about serial killer
The actor shared a sneak peek of himself in the movie Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
Zac Efron has shared a photo of himself looking Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile…while in character as Ted Bundy for the forthcoming movie about the serial killer.
His new project is a world away from the camp and joyful High School Musical movies that made him famous: Bundy is one of America’s most infamous serial killers, executed in 1989 after carrying out more than 30 murders in the 1970s.
- The Greatest Showman review: “pure musical entertainment of a sumptuous vintage”
- US gymnast Simone Biles had an adorable fangirl freak out when Zac Efron surprised her in Rio
- James Corden, Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick act out all their favourite sports movies in under 7 minutes
Efron tweeted a behind the scenes photo recreating Bundy’s mug shot, with the caption: “Meet Ted.”
Meet Ted. #BehindTheScenes 🎬 pic.twitter.com/42IREG2kX6
— Zac Efron (@ZacEfron) January 17, 2018
Extremely Wicked is told from the perspective of Bundy’s girlfriend, Elizabeth Kloepfer, who for years continued her relationship with Bundy and was in denial about the killings.
Lily Collins is starring as Kloepfer, and she too shared a photo in character captioned: “Meet Liz…”
John Malkovich will play Edward Cowart, the judge who presided over Bundy’s trial and gave him the death sentence.
The thriller is directed by acclaimed documentary filmmaker Joe Berlinger (Paradise Lost trilogy and Metallica: Some Kind of Monster).