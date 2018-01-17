Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Film
New Star Wars trilogy may go to new places, new times…and bring back Jar Jar Binks

New Star Wars trilogy may go to new places, new times…and bring back Jar Jar Binks

Director Rian Johnson teased details of his upcoming set of films

GARDEN CITY, : A figure of the character called Jar Jar Binks (C) from the new Star Wars movie The Phantom Menace sits next to a figure of Princess Leia (R) from the original Star Wars trilogy in a display at FAO Schwartz 07 May 1999 in Garden City, NY. FAO Schwartz filled an entire room with toys from both the new movie as well as the original series when the new figures were released 03 May 1999 . AFP PHOTO/Matt CAMPBELL (Photo credit should read MATT CAMPBELL/AFP/Getty Images)

The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson has teased the direction of his new Star Wars trilogy, suggesting that the story could go to a new part of the galaxy, a new time… or could bring back Jar Jar Binks.

Advertisement

In November, it was revealed that Johnson will helm an all-new trilogy, though until recently we have been none the wiser as to what form this will take. According to Comicbook.com the director shed a little bit of light upon his plans at a recent Q&A.

“As we got to the end of Episode VIII, we had a great time working with [Lucasfilm president] Kathy [Kennedy] and with Disney and we kind of said, ‘How can we keep this party going? How can we keep working together?'” Johnson said.

“And I kind of threw out there, like the most interesting thing to me would be to tell a new story told over three movies where we go someplace else. And we go, kind of the potential of like a wide-open blue sky of, let’s go to a different part of the galaxy. Maybe a different time. I don’t know.”

While it appears that nothing is set in stone yet, it seems like he’s looking to boldly go where no Star Wars director has gone before.

“Let’s meet some new characters and let’s figure out what Star Wars means separated from some of the iconography that we’ve associated it with,” Johnson shared. “Let’s take it someplace else and see what that would be like. That just seemed like a really interesting question to ask.”

However, he admitted that he was open to bringing back one iconic character.

“I would be down with bringing old Jar Jar back – we’ll see,” he joked.

Advertisement

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in cinemas NOW.

Tags

All about Star Wars

GARDEN CITY, : A figure of the character called Jar Jar Binks (C) from the new Star Wars movie The Phantom Menace sits next to a figure of Princess Leia (R) from the original Star Wars trilogy in a display at FAO Schwartz 07 May 1999 in Garden City, NY. FAO Schwartz filled an entire room with toys from both the new movie as well as the original series when the new figures were released 03 May 1999 . AFP PHOTO/Matt CAMPBELL (Photo credit should read MATT CAMPBELL/AFP/Getty Images)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Chewbacca

The one moment that led Disney to reset the Star Wars universe

Laura Dern as Admiral Holdo in The Last Jedi (Lucasfilm, HF)

Mark Hamill and Rian Johnson slam “de-feminized fan edit” of The Last Jedi

(Screenshot, BA)

The best feel-good movies on Netflix UK to help you through January

Mark Hamill in Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Lucasfilm, Disney, HF)

Mark Hamill reveals original end to Star Wars: The Force Awakens was VERY different

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more