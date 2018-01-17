Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Film
All five Fantastic Beast films will be set in different cities, according to director David Yates

All five Fantastic Beast films will be set in different cities, according to director David Yates

We're set to see more of the pre-Harry Potter wizarding world

TL, screengrab https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ViuDsy7yb8M

We hope you’ve passed your apparition test; JK Rowling plans to set each Fantastic Beast film in a different city around the globe.

Advertisement

While the first Fantastic Beast instalment saw Eddie Redmayne’s Newt Scamander charm and hex his way through New York City, the second movie in the franchise, The Crimes of Grindelwald, will mainly take place in Paris. And now director David Yates has revealed each of the remaining three movies will be set in a further three cities.

“Yes,” Yates replied when EW asked him if this city-hopping would continue. “Jo’s already told us where the next one is taking place. It’s very exciting. This is a global story, ultimately. And given that there’s a global audience for this, it’s all the more delightful to take the story to different parts of the world.”

So, where will Fantastic Beasts 3 be set? Could we see a glimpse of another European city? Will we have to witness the horrors of Nurmengard, Grindlewald’s prison that some have speculated has its roots in the German city of Nuremberg? Or perhaps we’ll get a look into magic further afield – we’d definitely want to see what a wizarding Tokyo looks like.

Advertisement

Unsurprisingly Yates didn’t spill all the magic beans, but we do already know a city close to home is set to make an appearance in the franchise: Warner Bros revealed that part of Fantastic Beasts 2 sequel will be set in London. And we would be excited about that, but it turns out that when the film was set, March 1927, there was a nation-wide influenza outbreak. Here’s hoping Dumbledore’s had his jab before taking on Grindelwald.

Tags

All about Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindewald

TL, screengrab https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ViuDsy7yb8M
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

(Youtube, Warner Bros, TL) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9hXH0Ackz6w

10 chilling, wacky and hilarious Harry Potter theories

Eddie Redmayne CBeebies bedtime story

Eddie Redmayne to read festive CBeebies bedtime story

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 11: Daniel Radcliffe from TBS's 'Miracle Workers' poses for a portrait during the 2018 Winter TCA Tour at Langham Hotel on January 11, 2018 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Maarten de Boer/Getty Images)

Daniel Radcliffe comments on Johnny Depp casting controversy in Fantastic Beasts sequel

Eddie Redmayne, CBeebies Bedtime Stories (BBC, EH)

Eddie Redmayne loves dressing up in new CBeebies Bedtime Story

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more