This new stupid film meme is one of the most scientifically accurate in any media

Scientists wrote letters of praise to the film crew for the accuracy

Remember that horrific nuclear explosion scene (WARNING: this scene contains graphic content) in Terminator 2? It was pretty intense, wasn’t it?

Advertisement

Well, according to one grandiloquent post on Reddit, it was much more than that.

“The nuke scene from T2 is still one of the most scientifically accurate nuclear detonation scenes in any media,” interlink_interlink wrote. “Scientists wrote letters of praise to the film crew for the accuracy.”

We’re not saying interlink_interlink is wrong – we’ve never seen a nuclear detonation up close – but something about the phrasing tickled their fellow Redditors. Starting with a scientifically accurate depiction of human/reptile relations, the meme only got more stupid from there.

Advertisement

We like this meme a lot. It’s easy enough for everyone to join in, it’s pretty innocuous, and it lets you share your favourite weird old movie clips. We’re going to write a letter of praise to the creators.