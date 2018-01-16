This new stupid film meme is one of the most scientifically accurate in any media
Scientists wrote letters of praise to the film crew for the accuracy
Remember that horrific nuclear explosion scene (WARNING: this scene contains graphic content) in Terminator 2? It was pretty intense, wasn’t it?
Well, according to one grandiloquent post on Reddit, it was much more than that.
“The nuke scene from T2 is still one of the most scientifically accurate nuclear detonation scenes in any media,” interlink_interlink wrote. “Scientists wrote letters of praise to the film crew for the accuracy.”
We’re not saying interlink_interlink is wrong – we’ve never seen a nuclear detonation up close – but something about the phrasing tickled their fellow Redditors. Starting with a scientifically accurate depiction of human/reptile relations, the meme only got more stupid from there.
The Kirk vs. Gorn scene from Star Trek is still one of the most scientifically accurate humanoid reptilian scenes in any media. Scientists wrote letters of praise to the film crew for the accuracy.
The bees scene from The Wicker Man is still one of the most scientifically accurate bees scenes in any media. Bee Scientists wrote letters of praise to the film crew for the accuracy.
The Catwoman vs. Detective Lone scene from Catwoman is still one of the most scientifically accurate Human vs Werecat basketball scenes in any media. Scientists wrote letters of praise to the film crew for the accuracy.
The Steamed Hams scene from The Simpsons is still one of the most unforgettable luncheons in any media. Scientists wrote letters of praise to the creators for the accuracy.
We like this meme a lot. It’s easy enough for everyone to join in, it’s pretty innocuous, and it lets you share your favourite weird old movie clips. We’re going to write a letter of praise to the creators.