Chris Hemsworth is done with Thor. Contractually.

The actor confirms he's not obliged to star as the God of Thunder after the Infinity War sequel

Thor may be no more.

Advertisement

Chris Hemsworth has confirmed he’s longer legally obligated to star as the superhero after The Avengers: Infinity War sequel, which he has now finished filming. “Contractually, right now — yeah, this is it,” Hemsworth told USA Today. “I’m done. I won’t be playing the character again.”

But with the MCU playing a major role in his career since the first Thor in 2011, freedom isn’t a completely inviting prospect for Hemsworth. “It’s sort of a scary thought,” he admitted. “This really seems like this never-ending thing. And now it’s potentially finishing.”

Did you catch that potentially?

Could Hemsworth return for another outing as the Asgardian hero in Thor Thour Four? After all, the superhero’s third instalment, Ragnarok, was a major commercial and critical success. Could that convince the actor to wield the power of thunder again?

“We gave cheers… a few times to Thor 3, but it also was like, ‘What could we do with four? We could do this and this.’ We were throwing ideas around,” he said regarding Ragnarok. “I feel like we re-invented him. There is a bigger platform now to continue if we want to.”

But any speculation might have to wait: we first need to see how the God of Thunder fits into the upcoming Infinity War films. “[Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige] said, ‘Look, we just have to concentrate on [Avengers] now,'” Hemsworth said. “So who knows? There are 76 cast members in these two Avengers films. They will be the biggest films of all time, far bigger than my character. It’s a conversation for further down the road, if it was going to happen.”

Yet, who’s to say Thor will even be able to star in a sequel? After all, Hemsworth’s contract comes to an end as his character goes toe-to-toe with cosmic bad-ass Thanos – a battle he might not survive.

Advertisement

Avengers: Infinity War is released in UK cinemas on the 27th April 2018