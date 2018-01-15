A US channel is already making a movie about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

US network Lifetime is planning to make a TV movie about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s romance because of course they are.

Advertisement

The channel that brought us William & Kate – The Movie, has wasted no time in jumping on the royal wedding bandwagon. Let’s face it, the story of an American actress who just so happens to end up marrying a European prince is just too good to pass up. Hw many chick lit novels and 00s films starring Julia Stiles have we had on the subject?

If it’s not called The Prince and Me(ghan) they’ll be missing a trick…

Deadline reports that the TV movie was first mentioned by Lifetime’s head of programming Liz Gateley during the channel’s panel at the Television Critics Association. It will tell the story of Harry and Meghan’s courtship, beginning with the moment they met after being set up by friends, before showing their difficulties in keeping the relationship a secret.

The intense media scrutiny Meghan faced won’t be left out either.

Harry and Meghan will be directed by Menhaj Huda (who has worked on Coronation Street, Emmerdale and – most importantly -The Royals on E!) and is currently searching for its Meghan and Harry.

But when they find them, expect lots of hijinks, terribly posh accents and – if the last one is anything to go by – stolen kisses in rainy ‘English’ streets that just so happen to have conveniently placed fairy lights.

It wouldn’t be a fairytale without some fairy lights now, would it?

Advertisement

Let’s face it, we’re cynical now, but it’ll probably give Netflix’s A Christmas Prince a run for its money in the run-up to the royal wedding in May.