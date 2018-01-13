Accessibility Links

Mark Hamill reveals original end to Star Wars: The Force Awakens was VERY different

He says that the change had a major impact on the arc of his character, Luke Skywalker

Mark Hamill in Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Lucasfilm, Disney, HF)

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill has revealed that The Force Awakens originally had a very different ending, and that the change had a major impact on the arc of his character, Luke Skywalker.

*Plot spoilers for  Star Wars: The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi to follow*

In an interview with MTime, Hamill explained that the original Force Awakens ending had involved floating boulders, which were set to show that Skywalker still had the force.

“When we were doing [The Force Awakens], Rian [Johnson, The Last Jedi director] said, ‘We might have boulders floating to show your force emanating’, so I was led to believe that I still had the force and it was really strong in me,” he said.

However, as Johnson had planned for the jedi to have shut himself off from the force in the eighth instalment of the franchise, that ending was changed.

“When I read [The Last Jedi] before [The Force Awakens] came out, I said ‘what?!” and called JJ [Abrams, Force Awakens director] or Rian to say, ‘Are you guys aware of this? Have you seen a cut? Is there floating boulders?’ And they said, ‘No, we caught that and we worked it all out’.”

In an alternative timeline, Mark Hamill may have gotten exactly what he wanted from The Last Jedi…

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in cinemas now. 

