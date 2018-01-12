Accessibility Links

Harry Potter fans are tweeting about #BlackHogwarts and JK Rowling is loving it

The Potter author is enjoying tweets recreating scenes from the wizarding world with a black cast

Getty, Twitter, TL

No need for a tickling charm to lighten to your Friday, #BlackHogwarts will do the trick. The hashtag is currently trending on Twitter, with users imagining what Harry Potter’s famous wizarding school would look like with a predominantly (perhaps slightly stereotypical) black cast.

For instance…

And users have a few ideas which actors should be sitting at the teacher’s table…

And the hashtag has become so big that even Potter writer JK Rowling herself said she’d seen the tweets and was “loving them”.

So, in summary:

