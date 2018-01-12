Harry Potter fans are tweeting about #BlackHogwarts and JK Rowling is loving it

The Potter author is enjoying tweets recreating scenes from the wizarding world with a black cast

No need for a tickling charm to lighten to your Friday, #BlackHogwarts will do the trick. The hashtag is currently trending on Twitter, with users imagining what Harry Potter’s famous wizarding school would look like with a predominantly (perhaps slightly stereotypical) black cast.

For instance…

Dumbledore: Please join me in welcoming the lovely ladies from The Beauxbatons Academy of Magic…#BlackHogwarts pic.twitter.com/ojatbkCwE3 — Iron Mayne (@DeadHyper) January 12, 2018

When the whole squad took polyjuice potion for Harry #BlackHogwarts pic.twitter.com/3PX4kHUoTV — 🙃💘 (@SeditiousSis_) January 12, 2018

When Harry thought he died in deathly hallows and he saw Dumbledore #BlackHogwarts pic.twitter.com/IApr5z7gMj — lil hand sanitizer (@scuba718) January 12, 2018

And users have a few ideas which actors should be sitting at the teacher’s table…

When The divination teacher is Raven Baxter #BlackHogwarts pic.twitter.com/JAX4KABY3P — Matthew L. Jenkins (@OWbert_Ein5tein) January 11, 2018

I nominate Samual L Jackson to be Dumbledore #BlackHogwarts pic.twitter.com/TB2QLXUZAP — Wumbologist (@banks_ALMIGHTY) January 11, 2018

And the hashtag has become so big that even Potter writer JK Rowling herself said she’d seen the tweets and was “loving them”.

