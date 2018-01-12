Harry Potter fans are tweeting about #BlackHogwarts and JK Rowling is loving it
The Potter author is enjoying tweets recreating scenes from the wizarding world with a black cast
No need for a tickling charm to lighten to your Friday, #BlackHogwarts will do the trick. The hashtag is currently trending on Twitter, with users imagining what Harry Potter’s famous wizarding school would look like with a predominantly (perhaps slightly stereotypical) black cast.
- JK Rowling reveals she had one of her greatest Harry Potter ideas… on an aeroplane sick bag
- JK Rowling is ‘deeply honoured and proud’ to be made a Companion of Honour at Buckingham Palace
For instance…
Dumbledore: Please join me in welcoming the lovely ladies from The Beauxbatons Academy of Magic…#BlackHogwarts pic.twitter.com/ojatbkCwE3
— Iron Mayne (@DeadHyper) January 12, 2018
When the whole squad took polyjuice potion for Harry #BlackHogwarts pic.twitter.com/3PX4kHUoTV
— 🙃💘 (@SeditiousSis_) January 12, 2018
“Obliviate!” #BlackHogwarts pic.twitter.com/9XeYZlE2Oo
— Kiki (@missalikij) January 12, 2018
When Harry thought he died in deathly hallows and he saw Dumbledore #BlackHogwarts pic.twitter.com/IApr5z7gMj
— lil hand sanitizer (@scuba718) January 12, 2018
And users have a few ideas which actors should be sitting at the teacher’s table…
Professor Snoop, Herbology #BlackHogwarts pic.twitter.com/7RZyxPDMIs
— Kiki Roché (@OnionsAndWine) January 11, 2018
When The divination teacher is Raven Baxter #BlackHogwarts pic.twitter.com/JAX4KABY3P
— Matthew L. Jenkins (@OWbert_Ein5tein) January 11, 2018
I nominate Samual L Jackson to be Dumbledore #BlackHogwarts pic.twitter.com/TB2QLXUZAP
— Wumbologist (@banks_ALMIGHTY) January 11, 2018
Welcome to Advanced Transfiguration, second years. #BlackHogwarts pic.twitter.com/5Wj875l9VV
— RAAVA (@fantasticboyage) January 11, 2018
Three words: Mad Eye Moody #BlackHogwarts pic.twitter.com/C28CQkUBQy
— AfroRavenclaw 💛💙 (@xxrocqstarxx) January 12, 2018
And the hashtag has become so big that even Potter writer JK Rowling herself said she’d seen the tweets and was “loving them”.
Seeing them and loving them. #BlackHogwarts https://t.co/UZTVwmh7Uy
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 11, 2018
So, in summary:
#BlackHogwarts and @jk_rowling's acknowledgement of it, has just made my Friday! pic.twitter.com/Dliql1UM0C
— Kyla Jardine (@kylajardine) January 12, 2018