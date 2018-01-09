Accessibility Links

Jennifer Lawrence goes full-on femme fatale in the new Red Sparrow trailer

The actress plays a ballerina-turned-deadly-Russian-spy who uses sex as a weapon

Red Sparrow (Trailer screenshot, EH)

Jennifer Lawrence transforms into the ultimate femme fatale in the new trailer for spy thriller Red Sparrow.

The actress plays a former Russian ballerina forced into an intelligence programme – “Sparrow School” – where she is trained in psychological manipulation and how to use sex as a weapon.

In the new trailer we see her committing several gruesome murders in various disguises, as well as beginning a relationship with a CIA agent played by Joel Edgerton, who tries to convince her to become a double agent.

Red Sparrow is based on the novel by Jason Matthews and directed by Francis Lawrence (who worked with his leading lady on the last three Hunger Games films).

The film also stars Matthias Schoenaerts, Mary-Louise Parker, Jeremy Irons, Ciarán Hinds, and Joely Richardson.

Red Sparrow hits UK cinemas on 2nd March 2018

