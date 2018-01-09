Bafta Film Awards 2018: who missed out on a nomination?

The best director category is all-male again, and Steven Spielberg's The Post is snubbed entirely

You can’t please everyone during awards season – especially in a year as tightly packed with fantastic films as this one, which, according to Bafta’s eligibility parameters, extends to cinematic releases in the UK between 1st January 2017 and 16th February 2018.

While Lady Bird and Get Out – written and directed by Greta Gerwig and Jordan Peele respectively – were both nominated for their screenplays, there was no room for either in the best director category, meaning it is another all-white, all-male line-up. Natalie Portman’s words from the Golden Globes will be resounding in the heads of the awards show’s PR team on Tuesday morning.

Another notable omission is upcoming drama The Post whose line-up, which includes veteran director Steven Spielberg and national treasures Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep, has 42 Oscar nominations between them. There was no room for these behemoths at the Baftas, despite its eligibility for selection and seven nods at the Golden Globes.

The Disaster Artist failed to win a single nomination, despite James Franco (who also directed) taking home the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy.

In the acting categories, Call Me By Your Name’s Armie Hammer and The Shape of Water’s Richard Jenkins will be disappointed not to secure nominations. They were pushed out of the Bafta category by the likes of Hugh Grant (Paddington 2) and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri actors Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell (who has been cleaning up this awards season).

The same could also be said for Mary J Blige, whose turn in Mudbound – Netflix’s bright spark going into awards season – earned her a Golden Globe nod. No such luck here.

And, it’s a surprise to see that 7-time Bafta winner Judi Dench has been omitted from the line-up, despite impressing in last year’s Victoria & Abdul.