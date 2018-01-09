Bafta Film Awards 2018: nominations in full

The 71st British Academy Film Awards will take place on Sunday 18th February – but who is up for prizes in the major categories?

With the Golden Globes behind us, awards season is in full swing. Next up? The Bafta Film Awards where Hollywood royalty make the trip across the pond to attend Britain’s biggest ceremony. But who is up for the major prizes? And how can you watch the nominations and awards themselves?

Who are the nominees?

Leading Actor

Daniel Day Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Jamie Bell, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Supporting Actor

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Hugh Grant, Paddington 2

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Leading Actress

Annette Bening, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Supporting Actress

Alison Janney, I, Tonya

Kristin Scott Thomas, Darkest Hour

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Film

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Dunkirk

British Film

Darkest Hour

The Death of Stalin

God’s Own Country

Lady Macbeth

Paddington 2

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Director

Denis Villeneuve, Blade Runner 2049

Luca Guadagnino, Call Me By Your Name

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Guillermo Del, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Debut by a British Director, Writer or Producer

Gareth Tunley (writer/director/producer), Jack Healy Guttman & Tom Meetman (producers), The Ghoul

Rungano Nyoni (writer/director), Emily Morgan (producer), I Am Not a Witch

Johnny Harris (writer/producer), Thomas Napper (director), Jawbone

Lucy Cohen (director), Kingdom of Us

Rising Star

Daniel Kaluuya

Florence Pugh

Josh O’Connor

Tessa Thompson

Timothée Chamalet

Original Screenplay

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Steve Rogers, I, Tonya

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Guillermo Del Toro, Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Adapted Screenplay

James Ivory, Call Me By Your Name

Armando Iannucci, Ian Martin, David Schneider, The Death of Stalin

Matt Greenhalgh, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game

Paul King, Simon Farnaby, Paddington 2

Animated Film

Coco

Loving Vincent

My Life as a Courgette

Cinematography

Roger Deakins, Blade Runner 2049

Bruno Delbonnel, Darkest Hour

Hoyte van Hoytema, Dunkirk

Dan Laustsen, The Shape of Water

Ben Davis, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Costume Design

Jacqueline Durran, Beauty and the Beast

Jacqueline Durran, Darkest Hour

Jennifer Johnson, I, Tonya

Mark Bridges, Phantom Thread

Luis Sequeira, The Shape of Water

Make Up & Hair

Donald Mowat, Kerry Warn, Blade Runner 2049

David Malinowski, Ivana Primorac, Lucy Sibbick, Kazuhiro Tsuji, Darkest Hour

Debora La Mia Denaver, Deruitha Lee, I, Tonya

Daniel Phillips, Victoria & Abdul

Naomi Bakstad, Robert A. Pandini, Arjen Tuiten, Wonder

Documentary

City of Ghosts

I Am Not Your Negro

Icarus

An Inconvenient Sequel

Jane

Editing

Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss, Baby Driver

Joe Walker, Blade Runner 2049

Lee Smith, Dunkirk

Sidney Wolinsky, The Shape of Water

Jon Gregory, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Original Music

Blade Runner

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Production Design

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer, Beauty and the Beast

Dennis Gassner, Alessandra Querzola, Blade Runner 2049

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer, Darkest Hour

Nathan Crowley, Garry Fettis, Dunkirk

Paul Austerberry, Jeff Melvin, Shane Vieau, The Shape of Water

Film Not in the English Language

Elle

First They Killed My Father

The Handmaiden

Loveless

The Salesman

Sound

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Special Visual Effects

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

British Short Film

Aamir

Cowboy Dave

A Drowning Man

Work

Wren Boys

British Short Animation

Have Heart

Mamoon

Poles Apart

Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema

To be announced

The Academy Fellowship

To be announced

When are the Bafta Film Awards?

The ceremony will take place on Sunday February 18th.

How can I watch the Bafta awards ceremony?

The star-studded night will be broadcast on BBC1.

Will there be a new host?

Yes. Stephen Fry has announced he will stand down ahead of this year’s event. His replacement was be announced as Joanna Lumley during the nominations event.