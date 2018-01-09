Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Film
Joanna Lumley replaces Stephen Fry as host of the Bafta Film Awards

Joanna Lumley replaces Stephen Fry as host of the Bafta Film Awards

The Ab Fab star will take over from Fry who has stepped down from presenting duties after 12 years

Joanna Lumley

Absolutely Fabulous star Joanna Lumley has been announced as the new host of the Bafta Film Awards during a special live nominations event held on Tuesday 9th February.

Advertisement

Lumley replaces Stephen Fry who leaves big shoes to fill. The presenter – who has hosted the ceremony 12 times over the years – is known for his verbose style and merciless jokes at the expense of his very famous guests.

“Honestly how exciting is this? It’s just so unbelievably thrilling,” she told the audience at Bafta headquarters in Piccadilly. “I always looked at the Bafta Awards with Stephen Fry there forever more, so who thought I’d turn into Stephen Fry?”

She added: “I said yes indecently quickly. Thank you, thank you, I’ll see you on the night.”

Stephen Fry attending the British Academy Film Award Nominations event (BAFTA, HF)

“Every one of the 12 Bafta Film Award ceremonies that I had the privilege of hosting has a place in my memory,” said Fry upon announcing news of his decision to stand down. “The mixture of glamour, glory, drama and – occasionally – embarrassment and hiccup holds a unique place in the British film calendar.

“What fun it will be to watch BAFTA 2018 without my heart hammering, mouth drying and knees trembling.”

The news came after this year’s major categories were announced by Bafta Chair Jane Lush and actresses Natalie Dormer and Letitia Wright.

Advertisement

The 2018 Bafta Film Awards will be held on Sunday 18th February at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Tags

All about British Academy Film Awards

grant-kaluuyya
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Bafta mask, Getty, SL

Bafta Film Awards 2018: nominations in full

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 07: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, Presenters Emma Watson and Robert Pattinson speaks onstage during the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Harry Potter Fans are freaking out about this Goblet of Fire reunion at the Golden Globes

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 07: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, Oprah Winfrey accepts the 2018 Cecil B. DeMille Award speaks onstage during the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images, BA)

10 standout moments from the Golden Globes 2018

poses in the press room during The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Getty, BA)

Golden Globes 2018: the winners in full

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more