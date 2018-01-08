Ewan McGregor would be happy to play Obi-Wan Kenobi in another Star Wars movie

However, the prequel trilogy star says he has no idea if another film is in the works

Ever since the concept of the spin-off Star Wars films was introduced with prequels Rogue One and Solo: A Star Wars Story, fans have been itching for just one thing – a film following the adventures of legendary Jedi Knight Obi-Wan Kenobi, perhaps during his years guarding young Luke Skywalker on the desert planet Tatooine.

Of course, following the death of original actor Alec Guinness, there’s only one man for the job – prequel actor Ewan McGregor, who already played Master Kenobi for three films and recently had a brief voice cameo in 2015’s The Force Awakens.

So when the Scottish actor picked up his Golden Globe for his work in US TV series Fargo (where he played twins in the third edition of the anthology series), journalists couldn’t resist asking whether Kenobi: A Star Wars Story is on the cards.

Sadly, apparently there’s nothing concrete just yet – but McGregor would be more than up for it should the opportunity arise.

“It’s just that. There’s a lot of talk,” McGregor (sporting a rather Kenobi-ish beard) said at a press conference shortly after accepting his award.

“I’d be happy to play him again. I don’t know any more about it more than you do.

He added: “I saw the new one over Christmas. I thought it was really, really beautiful. I loved it.”

So there you have it fans – no definitive answer, but a spark of hope. And if we know anything about Star Wars, that hope might just be the spark this story needs.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in cinemas now