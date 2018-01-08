Harry Potter Fans are freaking out about this Goblet of Fire reunion at the Golden Globes

Sadly the second reunion between Remus Lupin (David Thewlis) and Sirius Black (Gary Oldman) never came to pass

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire co-stars Emma Watson and Robert Pattinson were reunited on-stage at the Golden Globes, and fans went wild for it.

The duo, who played Hermione Granger and Cedric Diggory in the fourth instalment of the Harry Potter series, were on stage together to present the award for best limited series.

Both stars wore black in support of the #MeToo movement, but Watson went a step further by bringing activist Marai Larasi – leader of Imkaan, a UK-based black feminist organisation – as her date.

“If women have anything to do with it, this conversation is not going to stop,” Watson said.

"Emma's fierce and feisty and fighty and isn't afraid to speak out," Marai Larasi. Emma Watson: "If women have anything to do with it, this conversation is not going to stop." #GoldenGlobes #metoo #timesup pic.twitter.com/dRx0TBGZvW — Cara Buckley (@caraNYT) January 8, 2018

Pattinson’s character was sadly (*spoiler alert?*) killed in The Goblet of Fire, which came out 13 (!) years ago – but last night the stars rolled back the years.

Many fans took to Twitter to share their delight:

Harry Potter nerd dream come true pic.twitter.com/BwnseCPIWA — Francesca (@BarstoolFran) January 8, 2018

damn Hermione and Cedric haven't looked this good since the Yule Ball #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/CrjTtb3j7h — GirlOverThere (@clementines_day) January 8, 2018

HERMIONE GRANGER AND CEDRIC DIGGORY THIS IS REAL pic.twitter.com/KJeMqU6ooI — danielle (@taronegertuns) January 8, 2018

i just wanna thank the #GoldenGlobes for blessing us with a harry potter reunion. (cedric diggory is alive and well!) pic.twitter.com/929RvWxHB6 — lottie (@dxggorys) January 8, 2018

*sees Harry Potter is trending but checks to see Gary Oldman won an award and there was a reunion with Robert and Emma* pic.twitter.com/rOQN95WLL9 — Open Minded Realist (@chapara_jess) January 8, 2018

Swoon! Robert Pattinson in a mini Harry Potter reunion! pic.twitter.com/6GhLfaWTX4 — Sascha Hagendazs (@SaschaHagendazs) January 8, 2018

i was not expecting this kind of harry potter reunion in 2018 https://t.co/ZMNAxt9tbA — kamz ⚡️ (@siqqsnaps) January 8, 2018

That feeling when Cedric and Hermione reunite on stage. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/w5KWu61z21 — Nerdist (@nerdist) January 8, 2018

can we just talk about how they put hermione granger and cedric diggory on stage together? #goldenglobes — Melanie 💫 (@melaniesawizard) January 8, 2018

However, some Harry Potter fans were left disappointed, after a second potential Golden Globes reunion – between Gary Oldman (Sirius Black) and Remus Lupin (David Thewlis) – never came to fruition.

CAN WE TALK ABOUT HOW SIRIUS BLACK AND REMUS LUPIN ARE IN THE SAME ROOM WHERE IS MY PIC — katia (@taysgarfield) January 8, 2018

THIS AWARD SHOW CANT END WITHOUT A PICTURE OF GARY OLDMAN AND DAVID THEWLIS OKAY I NEED MY SIRIUS BLACK AND REMUS LUPIN PIC — katia (@taysgarfield) January 8, 2018

So David Thewlis and Gary Oldman are both at the #GoldenGlobes right now so if I don't get at least one Sirius Black / Remus Lupin reunion picture Im gonna flip out — anna 🌀 (@AnnaCori98) January 8, 2018

Hey I'm waiting for my Sirius Black, Lupin, Hermione Granger, and Cedric Diggory reunion photo thanks — fuck hate, spread love (@queennn94) January 8, 2018

It was particularly hard to take for a small subset of Harry Potter fans, who believe that Sirius Black and Lupin were in love with one another:

friendly reminder that sirius black and remus lupin are in love!!! — love, hugo (@Iilyprongs) January 6, 2018