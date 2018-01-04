Beauty and the Beast beats The Last Jedi to become the UK’s biggest film of 2017

The latest Star Wars film loses out to Emma Watson's fairytale but is expected to surge ahead in 2018

The force was with Emma Watson in the battle to be named the UK’s biggest earning film of 2017 as Beauty and the Beast pipped Star Wars: The Last Jedi to the crown.

Beauty and the Beast earned £4.1m more than The Last Jedi in 2017 according to official figures, with Episode VIII of the sci-fi epic having taken £68.3m by the end of 31st December and the live-action Disney fairytale recording £72.4m at the UK box office.

Beauty and the Beast, which also starred Downton Abbey’s Dan Stevens as the Beast/Prince, was also the most popular film around the world, taking £929m at global box offices.

Of course the good news for the Star Wars producers is that there is still time for it to take over.

Beauty and the Beast was released in March and is no longer showing in cinemas while The Last Jedi is still playing on hundreds of screens.