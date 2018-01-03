The new Cloverfield movie from JJ Abrams has been delayed yet again
God Particle stars David Oyelowo, Elizabeth Debicki and Chris O’Dowd
The third movie in the Cloverfield series has been postponed, again.
God Particle is produced by Star Wars director JJ Abrams and stars David Oyelowo, Elizabeth Debicki and Chris O’Dowd.
The film was originally set for release in February 2017. However it has been pushed back three times since – first to October 2017, then early February 2018, and now it is scheduled to come out on 20th April 2018 in the US.
God Particle is directed by Julius Onah and set in the near future. It follows a team of astronauts on a space station who make a horrifying discovery about a new energy source: the God Particle.
The movie, which has been in development since 2012, also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Ziyi Zhang and Daniel Brühl.