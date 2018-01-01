The best movie quotes

Here's a selection of some of our favourites quotes from some of the best films ever made

Everyone has their favourite film and movie quotes. They’re the lines that stay with us long after the end credits have rolled, the things we say to friends, family and colleagues when we want to make a point or raise a smile – indeed, film quotes are all around us.

Below, we’ve collated some of our favourites from many golden decades of the silver screen – from the earliest days of Hollywood, to modern classics of every genre.

Lights, camera… action!

Mrs Robinson. You're trying to seduce me - aren't you? The Graduate (1967)

E.T. phone home E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1986)

Frankly, my dear, I don't give a damn Gone with the Wind (1939)

Here's looking at you, kid Casablanca (1942)

I love the smell of napalm in the morning Apocalypse Now (1979)

I'm gonna make him an offer he can't refuse The Godfather (1972)

You don't understand! I could'a had class. I could'a been a contender. I could'a been somebody, instead of a bum, which is what I am On The Waterfont (1954)

Go ahead - make my day Sudden Impact (1983)

You talking to me? Taxi Driver (1976)

May the Force be with you Star Wars (1977)

Bond. James Bond Dr. No (1962)

Show me the money! Jerry Maguire (1996)

You can't handle the truth! A Few Good Men (1992)

A boy's best friend is his mother Psycho (1960)

If you build it, he will come Field of Dreams (1989)

Gentlemen, you can't fight in here... this is the War Room! Dr. Strangelove (1964)

Carpe diem. Seize the day, boys. Make your lives extraordinary Dead Poets Society (1989)

Hasta la vista, baby Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991)

I'm as mad as hell, and I'm not going to take this anymore! Network (1976)

There's no place like home The Wizard of Oz (1939)

I feel the need for speed... Top Gun (1986)

Love means never having to say you're sorry Love Story (1970)

They may take our lives... but they'll never take our freedom! Braveheart (1995)

I'm also just a girl standing in front of a boy asking him to love her Notting Hill (1999)