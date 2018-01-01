Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Film
The best movie quotes

The best movie quotes

Here's a selection of some of our favourites quotes from some of the best films ever made

Hollywood sign, Getty, TG

Everyone has their favourite film and movie quotes. They’re the lines that stay with us long after the end credits have rolled, the things we say to friends, family and colleagues when we want to make a point or raise a smile – indeed, film quotes are all around us.

Advertisement

Below, we’ve collated some of our favourites from many golden decades of the silver screen – from the earliest days of Hollywood, to modern classics of every genre.

Advertisement

Lights, camera… action!

Mrs Robinson. You're trying to seduce me - aren't you?
The Graduate (1967)
E.T. phone home
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1986)
Frankly, my dear, I don't give a damn
Gone with the Wind (1939)

Here's looking at you, kid
Casablanca (1942)
I love the smell of napalm in the morning
Apocalypse Now (1979)
I'm gonna make him an offer he can't refuse
The Godfather (1972)

You don't understand! I could'a had class. I could'a been a contender. I could'a been somebody, instead of a bum, which is what I am
On The Waterfont (1954)
Go ahead - make my day
Sudden Impact (1983)
You talking to me?
Taxi Driver (1976)

May the Force be with you
Star Wars (1977)
Bond. James Bond
Dr. No (1962)
Show me the money!
Jerry Maguire (1996)

You can't handle the truth!
A Few Good Men (1992)
A boy's best friend is his mother
Psycho (1960)
If you build it, he will come
Field of Dreams (1989)

Gentlemen, you can't fight in here... this is the War Room!
Dr. Strangelove (1964)
Carpe diem. Seize the day, boys. Make your lives extraordinary
Dead Poets Society (1989)
Hasta la vista, baby
Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991)

I'm as mad as hell, and I'm not going to take this anymore!
Network (1976)
There's no place like home
The Wizard of Oz (1939)
I feel the need for speed...
Top Gun (1986)

Love means never having to say you're sorry
Love Story (1970)
They may take our lives... but they'll never take our freedom!
Braveheart (1995)
I'm also just a girl standing in front of a boy asking him to love her
Notting Hill (1999)

Roads? Where we're going, we don't need roads
Back to the Future (1985)

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Films on TV today, Saturday 14 April

imagenotavailable1

Jennifer Lawrence, Lady Gaga, Emma Stone and the best celebrity fangirl freak outs

imagenotavailable1

Saved By the Bell’s Mr Belding just graduated from university

imagenotavailable1

Doctor Who 50th: fifth Doctor Peter Davison desktop wallpaper

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more